For eight years we have suffered through unarguably the worst administration in US history. As Barack Obama came into office, the wars in the middle east were won and handed to him on a silver platter. All Obama had to do was keep a military presence until the new governments in Iraq and Afghanistan were ready to maintain law and order. And Obama announces a troop pullout right away and left the area in a power vacuum. ISIS was the result.

And for years, this “Community Organizer” failed to learn how to make executive decisions on the job. I attribute his inability to learn both a lack of any executive experience and his own narcissism.

But I have to admit that Obama did a great job as a Community Organizer. He has managed to fan the flames of hatred and discontent from the Occupy movement to the #BlackLivesMatter terrorists to fanning the flames of anti police sentiment in the black community. While ignoring thousands and thousands of black on black murders, Obama never missed an opportunity to attack any white person who killed a black. It didn’t matter who was wrong and who was right. From the college professor who should have thanked the cops for protecting his property to the self defense killing of Trayvon Martin.

Obama has pushed the myth of Hands Up Don’t Shoot to police misconduct in the Freddy Gray death in Baltimore. Obama was the race-baiter in chief for 8 years.

Obama also stirred much of the anti Muslim sentiment in the US today by importing a flood of unvetted “refugees” which did more to divide America than help refugees.

Do you remember “I won.” Or “I have a pen and a phone”?

Now we are confused as a nation on which bathroom to use. Obama has divided us by sex. Or lack or or mixture of sex.

His health care law attacked Christians by forcing them to violate their beliefs on abortions and birth control. He has sought to silence voices on the right that did not disseminate his propaganda.

Obama has released terrorists into the wild again where most return to the battle. He has pardoned traitors and attacked Patriots. Obama weaponized the IRS.

Obama alienated our allies and rewarded our enemies. He shunned the ones who would help us and warmly received those who would do us harm.

He pushed failed “green” energy and attacked viable sources of cheap energy. He bowed to leaders of other countries as if they were greater than him. But we all knew that his bow was a symbol of a bow of subservience of America.

Sadly, many of the protestors today have been brainwashed by the liberal schools and they do not know any better. They pretend to understand sustainability as it applies to green energy but are clueless as to what it means as a country.

Yes. We have a major cleanup job to correct 8 years of moral and mental decay Obama brought us. And we will have to do it without the liberals who are incapable of understanding America has been headed on a trajectory to a third world nation. They believe President Trump is the worst thing that could happen to this nation. They cannot comprehend what a defeated America would be like. That is why they willingly head down the path of destruction with absolutely no awareness of self preservation, let alone national preservation.

So the little Snowflakes are not going to like what President Trump is having to do to clean up Obama’s messes. But he must fix the America that Obama broke if we are going to remain a nation. It is not like he relishes the job made necessary by a Community Organizer. but in spite of the protests, the bitching, the moaning, and lawsuits, President Trump will clean up Obama’s mess.

That you can count on.

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

