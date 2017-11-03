Just a reminder: If you are one of the voters surging toward Ed Gillespie next Tuesday – you have to also vote John Adams AG or Gillespie will have a mortal political enemy right down the street who can do two things:

SUE the governor to advance one of his political causes OR

Interpret (officially or unofficially) state laws and the constitution to hurt Gillespie’s programs.

SO Virginia needs BOTH Ed Gillespie AND John Adams. If Gillespie does something not right (not likely but possible), Adams will be open handed to both sides and follow the law. But AG Herring is reckless and partisan. He wants to support causes. That’s great. I support causes too. But the AG’s office is not to support causes but rather represent the Commonwealth, its laws and constitution. So retire him next Tuesday so he can go work for one of those causes. They need an advocate with passion.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

