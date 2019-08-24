Remember the Name

Killing fields need blood to graze the cash cow

It’s a number game, but shit don’t add up somehow

This new math is whipping motherfuckers ass

You wanna know how to rhyme you better learn how to add

It’s mathematics

Mathematics Mos Def

Produced by DJ Premier Black on Both SidesAugust 2, 1999.

Oh boy. In front of the Commonwealth of Virginia state office building where I work is one of the worse publications to ever hit print. It is known as the Richmond Free Press. However my wife and I call it the Richmond O-Pressed. In its pages in reminds black people that we have not progressed far in our struggle for civil rights and racism is alive and well in this world.



I feel sad when I see black employees and customers walk in with arm loads of the paper. It is like crack, soda or fast food. Bringing a demise to the mental of my people. Smh.

Walking an exterior patrol, i picked up my copy to see what the brainwashed are reading and believing as “truth”.



Page A2, “Hanover County NAACP files federal lawsuit iver schools’ Confederate names.”

Sigh. I grab my highlighter and red pen and get to work on reading the latest story of my people’s “o-pression”.



The story explains the NAACP which has had a “futile” attempt for the last two years to change the names of the Hanover Public Schools. They have now filed suit in Richmond federal court to change the names. The reason?! “African American students are being compelled to embrace both the names and images of leaders who sought to enslave their ancestors.”



Wow!!!! It goes on to say that Lee Davis High School was established in 1958, during the time of Massive Resistance a statewide strategy aimed at preventing desegregation of public schools.

For any of us who are up on our Virginia history, we know it was the Democratic Party leadership who employed this strategy to halt the integration of the Virginia public schools. I hate when the liberal negro tries to play it off like the Republicans did this!!!!



Harry F. Byrd then US Senator of Virginia and his counterparts from the Democratic Party utlilzed Massive Resistance.

Let us look at the numbers. And as my man the Mighty Mos Def said, shit don’t add up some how!!!!!!!



According to the O-Pressed African American students in Hanover only make up 10% of the Hanover County student body. In 2017 following a poll, 70% of residents rejected the name change. Moving forward the Hanover County Board of Supervisors removed the lone “person of color” on the school board who voted for the name change. (Marla Coleman).



It seems government in Hanover County is working right well. The elected officials work for the taxpayers. And it seems the taxpayers are good with remembering their ancestors. Are the residents racist?! I don’t think so.

I am a black man. I am saddened when i see history being taken down. Any history being removed is wrong. Regardless if I agree or not, taking it down will not change anything. It will just make subsequent generations forget.