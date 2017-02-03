Quantcast

Rep. Brat Votes to Reverse Obama Gun Regulation for Social Security Recipients

Posted on February 3, 2017.

WASHINGTON – On February 2, 2016 the House of Representatives passed legislation co-sponsored by Rep. Brat that reversed a rule issued by the Social Security Administration on January 18, 2017 to restrict Second Amendment rights. Rep. Brat issued the following statement upon passage of the bill:

“I am proud to cosponsor this bill which protects the Second Amendment rights of all Americans, including those who receive Social Security disability benefits. Without this measure, their Second Amendment rights would have been restricted without due process. Today’s joint resolution of disapproval reigns in the excessive and lawless executive actions of the Obama administration and restores faith in the the Article I legislative authority of Congress.”

