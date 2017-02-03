WASHINGTON – On February 2, 2016 the House of Representatives passed legislation co-sponsored by Rep. Brat that reversed a rule issued by the Social Security Administration on January 18, 2017 to restrict Second Amendment rights. Rep. Brat issued the following statement upon passage of the bill:

“I am proud to cosponsor this bill which protects the Second Amendment rights of all Americans, including those who receive Social Security disability benefits. Without this measure, their Second Amendment rights would have been restricted without due process. Today’s joint resolution of disapproval reigns in the excessive and lawless executive actions of the Obama administration and restores faith in the the Article I legislative authority of Congress.”

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

