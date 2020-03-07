Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s Tweet Makes me Proud I Voted for her!

Maybe the REAL reason she has been shut out of debates is the anti-war stance!
Here is a tweet from Hawai’i Representative Tulsi Gabbard:
.@realDonaldTrump needs to make it clear to NATO and Erdogan that the United States will not be dragged into a war with Russia by the aggressive, Islamist, expansionist dictator of Turkey, a so-called NATO “ally.” –> https://www.congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/608 …
This weet makes more even more proud I voted for her Tuesday. If you are in a primary state and you can vote in the Democratic primary, I urge you to vote Gabbard. No she will not win. But a sizable vote will send a message: It’s time to renounce intervention and constant wars and US as policeman of the world. This is why, in my view, she is being shut out.
