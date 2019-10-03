Repeat After me: Universal Background Checks Means: the Private Sale or Transfer of Firearms are Illegal!

If that’s what you want – vote Democrat!

Let’s make this clear: (and my ads if I ran for say delegate would say it!)

Universal Background Checks will make the private sale or transfer of firearms ILLEGAL! I do not believe that 90+ percent of the American people really want that. (Yes there might be exceptions for family members in some of the schemes for “universal background checks” but do you want to take the chance?)

EVERY sale of a firearm in the USA by a licensed dealer MUST have a background check – even at a gun show!

If you want all transfers of firearms to be subject to a background check, vote Democrat. I think it is an extreme infringement one of the few Constitutional Rights that says: [S]hall not be infringed: The Right to Keep and Bear Arms.

If I were a Republican candidate, I would say in my ads: EFFECTIVENESS. That is my touchstone before I vote for ANY law that infringes on Second Amendment rights. The EFFECTIVENESS of a law to prevent mass shootings must override the burden on law-abiding gun owners. That includes banning “assault weapons” – that is the Myth of the Scary Gun. A complete ban can only be justified by an extreme need.

Now get out there GOP candidates especially the House candidates. Got to hold the House. John Fredericks is right: The state senate is almost certainly gone. Thanks in large part to the failure of the GOP to recruit candidates in the races that are not presently contested. But the House is not entirely lost. And we need to keep it for the GOP to remain relevant. (There are too many uncontested races there too!)

Finally, those news reports about Senator Saslaw saying if the Dems win the House and Senate to go with the Governor would result in a “new Virginia” are true. I was there; I heard it. Don’t let Virginia turn into Connecticut. Vote GOP in the House in November.