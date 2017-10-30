By Samuel Bocetta

The political Left would have the public believe that the Republican Party is a big group of trigger-happy gun nuts when, in fact, most Republicans are simply looking to protect Americans’ Constitutional freedoms and liberties.

However, it might surprise the Lefties to learn that many of their arch-enemies in the GOP are staunchly anti-gun. Today, we’ll suss out the party’s ideological traitors who are doing their part to support the Democrats’ gun control agenda.

Senator Mark Kirk—The Illinois senator is number one with a bullet (pun very much intended) because he’s been called “the most endangered Republican in the country.” A consistent anti-gun candidate, Senator Kirk voted for the Obama administration’s gun control nominee for Surgeon General.

Kirk also abandoned the NRA and was even presented with an award by an Illinois-based anti-gun group. It isn’t the first time that Kirk has sided with the Dems either. In the past, he has supported continued funding for Planned Parenthood and called for the closure of the so-called gun show loophole.

George W. Bush—It might come as a shocker, but Dubya wasn’t a fan of firearms. On the contrary, he publicly stated that he supported extending the assault weapons ban during his presidency. Additionally, he endeavored to raise the legal gun age from 18 to 21 and wanted trigger locks to be a requirement for all gun owners.

Senator Anitere Flores—Back in April, Senator Flores refused to support legislation that would have decriminalized accidental exposure of a concealed firearm, rendering it a non-arrestable offense and limiting the punishment to a $25 fine.

As a key vote on the Judiciary Committee, Flores’ refusal to support any one of the 10 bills introduced by Senator Steube ensured that none of the legislation would reach the Senate floor. As it turns out, Flores has a history of trampling on the 2nd Amendment, having opposed Steube’s previous open carry bill.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo—Another Floridian bureaucrat who is doing everything he can to tread upon our right to bear arms is Rep. Curbelo who championed gun control legislation in 2016 that sought to keep guns out of the hands of suspected terrorists.

While this may sound, at first blush, like a good idea, it runs counter to the reality that we have to cope with. The fact of the matter is, corrupt law enforcement officials and Big Government can label anyone and everyone a “terror suspect.” Bills like the Patriot Act and the National Defense Authorization Act have enabled the powers that be to strip people of their rights at will with the flimsiest of probable cause.

As the Long Island Press covered in their extensive coverage of the NDAA, under the Obama administration an American journalist was thrown into a detention center with Islamic extremists for his attempts at disseminating information that then-President Obama disagreed with.

Since 2016, Curbelo has only ramped up his anti-gun efforts, introducing a bill this month to ban bump fire stocks. Assault rifles and assault rifle parts for common AR rifles and their accessories have obviously become a huge issue in the wake of this month’s mass shooting in Las Vegas.

The Dems wasted no time in coming up with bills to prevent citizens from purchasing high-capacity magazines. But they’re not the only ones giving this kind of legislation an endorsement. Senator John McCain has a long history of supporting gun control, even going so far as to run ads supporting a ban on the private seller loophole.

History Repeating—Many readers might think that this is all something new, but the fact of the matter is that the Republican party has often been in favor of stricter gun restrictions. Ronald Reagan, long considered the modern godfather of the GOP, signed the Firearm Owners Protection Act of 1986 into office, a bill which placed a ban on the sale of full-auto firearms to civilians.

After leaving office, Reagan did his part to espouse the Brady Bill by penning an op-ed piece for The New York Times.

Reagan is not alone in the annals of Republican presidential history when it comes to gun control either. Richard Nixon himself was quoted as saying, “Guns are an abomination.”

After an assassination attempt on George Wallace’s life in 1972, Nixon said, “I don’t know why any individual should have a right to have a revolver in his house.

“The kids usually kill themselves with it and so forth.”

He went on to ask one of his aides why “can’t we go after handguns, period?”

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan—When asked about gun control in the aftermath of the Sikh temple attack, Ryan said, “We’ve got to do a better job of making sure that criminals don’t get guns or that people who are suspected of terrorism–like domestic terrorism–don’t get guns.

“Just like we saw…Heather Heyer was killed by an act of domestic terrorism. This fits into that category so I think we have to do a better job of making sure that terrorists not get guns.”

Apparently, Ryan missed the mark completely since Heather Hyer was killed by a car, not a firearm, but nevertheless, his position is evident. He is for stricter gun laws, facts and reality be damned.

Although Congressman Seth Moulton has claimed that Ryan has said that gun law changes are unlikely because “then everybody wants a lot,” his actions speak volumes to the contrary. In recent months, Ryan has done nothing to push GOP-approved gun legislation.

Social Media & The Public—Many contemporary Republican voters are also coming out in favor of gun control. The Facebook group Republicans Against Guns regularly posts statements that decry the NRA’s supposed “fight against common sense gun laws,” quoting folks like Reagan and accusing Republican politicians of choosing money over people’s safety.

They aren’t alone either; the latest Morning Consult/Politico survey found that 49% of Republican voters who participated in their poll strongly support or somewhat support more restrictive gun laws in the US.

Fortunately, there are other Republicans who have been loyal to their party and to our country’s Constitution, including Utah Senator Mike Lee who has vowed to protect the Second Amendment. Lee has said, “Gun control isn’t about guns—it’s about control. And the right to bear arms isn’t about the arms—it’s about the right.

“The protection of individual liberty is absolutely the job of government, but it is not exclusively the job of government. It is first and foremost the job of ‘we the people’—individually as local communities and collectively as a nation.”

About the author:

Sam Bocetta is a retired engineer who worked for over 35 years as a defense contractor for the U.S. Navy, specializing in electronic warfare and advanced computer systems. He teaches in Ottawa, Canada as a part time engineering professor and is the ASEAN affairs correspondent for Gun News Daily.

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog.Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

