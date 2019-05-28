Respect my Conglomerate: Costco does not support the Second Amendment.

(Female voice)

“Most people would consider this illegal.Since we are the best and you agree with me right? No need to debate, the way we run shit. You see we’re kind of like the government, just respect my Conglomerate.”

Lil Wayne”Me no talk much but, the heat so verbal….Gun outside of the gear external…….Dirty South bitch admire and acknowledge it and respect my Conglomerate.”



Respect my Conglomerate Album: Back on my B.S.April 4, 2009 Busta Rhymes feat Jadakiss and Lil’ Wayne.



I was enjoying family time on Saturday, May 25, 2019 in preparation for our trip to First Landing State Park, Virginia Beach. I drove the family to Costco on 1401 Mall Drive in North Chesterfield County, Virginia. I dropped my wife Mandy, her Aunt Keri and our grandmother Eliane to the front door. I carefully tucked the family SUV into a parking space and made my way to the entrance to join my family.



As I reached the door the greeter asked me a very specific question, “Excuse me sir, are you law enforcement?”



My response, “No, Armed Government Security Officer.”

I kindly presented my credentials along with my Henrico County Concealed weapons permit.

The greeter continued, “Costco requests that you leave your firearm in your car.”



I look down to notice the print of my fourth generation Glock 19 semi automatic hand gun through my Libertarian tee shirt.

My response, “No problem”.



I turned to return to my SUV. My wife stopped me and said “where are you going?!”



I looked at Mandy and said, ” I am going back to my truck with my handgun where it is safe. Gun free does not mean safe.”



The greeter jumped back in the conversation, “No you can just leave it in your car.”



I quickly responded, “Costco has made the request that my firearm is not welcomed here. That means me and my money are not welcomed either. I will wait in my car.”



I then departed the store and waited in my truck until my wife called. I shared my experience on Facebook to mix responses. Some said tough break but, it is private property. Some said they would no longer shop there.

I shared my experience with friends and co workers. At work, one of my Corporals advised the pizza the Captain and Sergeant bought us for lunch last week came from Costco on the West End. I guess the difference was they went in uniform however they are not law enforcement either.

Well, I am about supporting those who support you. I was on my way to purchase a Costco membership. Instead, I am making a contribution to Virginia Right, sharing my second amendment thoughts and feelings with Costco as well as refusing to support the establishment.



I was unable to locate anything about the chains anti second amendment views on their mobile website. My co worker Alonzo Taylor did share this link with me.



What is Costco’s Gun Policy?What is Costco’s Gun Policy?In recent weeks here on ConcealedCarry.com we have been taking a look at major companies in the United States and their gun policies in order to give curious gun owners some knowledge about where they and their firearms will or won’t be invited with



While reviewing the Costco website I did see they offered gun safes for sale. I guess the gun is alright locked in a safe or the car.



I am disappointed but, happy I found out about the policy BEFORE I purchased a membership