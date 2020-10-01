Respect the Uniform

Since we are the best and you agree with me right?

No need to debate… the way we run sh**

See were kind of like the government, so just respect my conglomerate

Just respect my conglomerate, just respect my conglomerate

Just respect my conglomerate, just respect my conglomerate

Respect my Conglomerate.

Busta Rhymes feat Young Jeezy, Lil Wayne & Jadakiss

Back on my B***Sh**

Released May 19, 2009

Uniform:

A uniform is a type of clothing worn by members of an organization while participating in that organization’s activity. Modern uniforms are most often worn by armed forces and paramilitary organizations such as police, emergency services, security guards, in some workplaces and schools and by inmates in prisons.

There is no “I” in “Team”. We are a unit, we move as one. It does not matter what your personal opinion is about anything. When you wear a uniform, you represent the organization that you are a part of. I always recall when going through the 118th Richmond Police Academy as a Police Training Cadet. I was at the time becoming a part of an organization larger than myself. My personal opinion was not what mattered. When identifying as a member of said organization, I was supposed to behave and move in a respectful, politically correct manner.

Kneeling in uniform is as we say in Hip Hop……., “way outta pocket.”

I know that many people are in support of Colin Kaepernick. But, coming from a uniform organization, I would have to disagree. If he wanted to speak up on his own time out of uniform, I would have been in full support.

Let me tell you about my experience as a Government Armed Security Officer. My Captain knows that I am a Libertarian (or as he affectionally calls “Republican Lite”). I have been on post at my Commonwealth of Virginia Government office building when the Democrat who wants to take my second amendment rights walks in. What do I do when I get the command from the Captain?! Do I take a knee?! No, I do not, I do what I am paid to do. As a Government Armed Security Officer, I am paid to protect EVERYONE who comes into our building. Regardless of that persons political perspective.

I could hear the Captain now if I EVER decided to take a “knee” Colin Kaepernick style. “Cpl Fauconier, GIT YO Republican Lite A** up and provide the support which has been ordered” or “Oh Sgt Major Fauconier is issuing commands I see….”

I would rather hear my wife complain then have the Captain on my case. When you are representing the collective whole at a job which requires a uniform, you move the way the organization requires that you move. On the field, Colin Kaepernick was supposed to be the Quarterback who was to lead his team to victory. Instead he used his platform as a Football player to make a political or social statement. I would have expected any uniform organization to terminate his employment especially a Virginia based firm would have done. This is “at will” you do not like how the company works, pack your box and take a walk.

We all have political perspectives. In uniform for my security company employer is NOT the proper place for me to express my political perspectives. If you have never worked for a uniformed organization, I may not expect you to understand. However, if you create your own lane, you will have the freedom to do as you feel.