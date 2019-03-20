Response to “Help End Gun Violence” Richmond Free Press March

“Lay your egos on the ground so that you’ll benefit

You can take these words and relay it to your clique

Take some time for your mind and get off them head trips

Don’t try to play me, see my name’s not Dick”

Q-Tip

A Tribe Called Quest

Get a Hold Beats, Rhymes and Life

July 30, 1996.

The older I get, the more conservative I become. Sometimes I feel like I am stuck between the Republican and Libertarian Parties somewhere in a sunken place. The thing that doesn’t allow me to fully embrace the GOP is the wishy washy perspective on the second amendment. Like Republican lawmakers are dressed up Democrats.

My main issue with Democrats is no freedoms can exercised. The Democrats in my state are bought and paid for by the Bloomberg anti second amendment folks. Follow the money in the 2016 election and you may clearly see that the anti gun left is not interested in any “common sense gun reform” their only concern is to take gun rights from the law abiding citizens of our Commonwealth.



Over the last year, I have forwarded countless email messages to democrats and received no response to speak. So on the Virginia Citizens Defense League Facebook page, we noticed a communication about a Fredericksburg, Virginia case where a local prosecutor is trying to say that open carry is illegal. Do not be confused folks, in the Commonwealth of Virginia, it is legal to open carry without a permit. In order to obtain a concealed carry permit you must complete a class and obtain a permit card from where you live.



So, as I usually do, I was reading the Richmond Free Press one of the African American community newspapers. My wife Mandy and I have come to call it “The Richmond O-Pressed” becuase all the publication does is remind us about slavery and how poorly the Richmond City government is run. I think a black farmer said it best “U.R.B.A.N” U R Broke And Needy.



As I read the words printed in the O-Pressed, I just shake my head in disbelief that the people in my community are blatantly lied to and fed such misinformation. Mr. Marc H. Morial wrote a piece called “Help End Gun Violence” which appeared in the publication on March 14 – 16, 2019.

The piece starts with a quote, “Defenders of the status quo-advocates of the gun industry and the politicians paid to defend it……”



The Democratic Party of Virginia accepted over 2 million dollars from the anti second amendment groups Mothers Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety. None of the Democrats who represent our state are looking out for the best interests of Virginians. According to the O-PRESSED, we Black people should be upset about black face, Klan hoods, Michael Jackson and Kurtis Blow dance contests.



Then we recieve the quote of the statistics (we are not advised where these numbers come from). “A policy supported by 92% of American voters has come before the US Senate. It is supported by 89% Republicans and 95% of Democrats. But because it is opposed by 100% of the gun industry lobbyist, it will be a fight to pass it.”



The US Senate is controlled currently by the Republican Party. The real Conservative Republicans who are true to the people and freedoms are NOT coming up with these anti-second amendment pieces of legislation. In the rest of the paper, writers are trying to explain why all the confederate statues need to be removed and remind us how racist the right is. But, you now want to sneak in this statistic from an unnamed source.



Then we go onto a quote which says, “H.R. 8 will ensure mother’s and fathers have one less reason to worry……..It will give students one less thing to fear when they walk into a school. Most importantly it will make our communities and our nation a safer place to live.”



Not only is that statement incorrect, it is laughable. Most gun free zones are the places where criminals are going to show up. Remember all this sounds really convincing until you throw the monkey wrench into the system. Criminals do not follow the law. The Democrats are trying to convince us that we are all going to to be safer if we limit guns and ammunition to “legal gun owners”.



H.R. 8 has already passed the Democratic controlled House of Representatives (that is another reason why that gun lobby quote is more laughable). In a nut shell H.R.8 according to Congress’ website :



The purpose of this Act is to utilize the current background checks process in the United States to ensure individuals prohibited from gun possession are not able to obtain firearms.

In order to obtain a fire arm, you have to undergo a State Police and FBI background check. The phuckrey is what happens when people try to legislate against something they know nothing about.



Governor Coonman/Klan Hood, Attorney General Curtis Blow are not here in office for the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia, they are controlled by their handlers; the Bloomberg, Mom’s Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety. They are way more powerful than the NRA, VCDL, or GOA; why?! Because they are gaining control. And to keep this power, they are going to roll over top of whomever they need to.

The next step to obtain control is “redistricting.” Stay tuned Virginia Right. Let us see how this unfolds.



