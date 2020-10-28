Richmond City Council: 1st District for Mike Dickinson and 8th District for Regie Ford.

“No lie, just know I chose my own fate

I drove by the fork in the road and went straight”

Renegade Eminem feat Jay-Z

Jay’s verse

The Blueprint

2009.

One of my favorite Hip Hop songs. We control our destiny. You can get up and make a change. I once lived in the City of Richmond, my children attended Richmond Public Schools. I was a regular volunteer in the schools while Elliot and Elijah were students. And like many other families, Mandy and I made a decision to move to Henrico County. Why did we make that decision? Well, we wanted the best education for our children. Because of the classroom sizes, both our sons were falling through the cracks. I wish there was some leadership on the School Board or City Council that would have listened to my needs.

It is close to Election Day 2020. There are two candidates that I want to talk to Virginia Right readers about. If I lived in Richmond, Virginia in the 1st or 8th Districts; I would vote for Mike Dickinson (in the 1st) and Regie Ford (in the 8th). Let me explain in detail below.

Mike Dickinson in the 1st District: I have known Mike from my connections in the community for several years. Mike a former Democrat made political changes in his life when Donald Trump ran for office. As a business consultant, he knows the importance of running an effective business. Mike can see that the City of Richmond is not being efficiently run. That is something that he wants to change. In addition to running the city like a business, he wants to lower taxes, he wants school choice for the parents who do not think that public schools are working as the best education solution for their children. And finally, Mike wants to also protect the second amendment rights of the citizens of the Commonwealth who live, work and visit the City of Richmond.

Why is Mike Dickinson qualified to hold office as City Councilman for the 1st District? He was born and raised in the City of Richmond. In one of his recent campaign advertisements which ran on Facebook he proudly advised that he was born and raised here and that Richmond was “his home”.

Home is a place that you love. And when you see something that you love being trashed, disrespected and demolished, you have to stand up and do something. Mike Dickinson was educated at Virginia Commonwealth University and is a three time graduate of the institution. He earned his Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice, a Masters Degree in Urban Planning and most recently his PhD. in Public Policy.

Regie Ford in the 8th District: I have known Regie since 2007 when we were both employed by SunTrust Bank (also know as the Banking Cartel or the Corporate Plantation). My relationship deepened with Regie during our involvement in Toastmasters International. Toastmasters International is a non profit organization which teaches speaking and leadership. Regie Ford was my mentor during my involvement with Toastmasters. Regie Ford has served as Club President, District Director and International Director. I served under his leadership as the Vice President of Public Relations for several clubs in the Central Virginia area. In addition, I started new clubs in other areas of the district as well as working with the Toastmasters International Youth Leadership Program in Richmond Public Schools. I learned how to speak to people in a respectful manner, use facts and statistics to prove my position. Doing this without being angry and name calling. For a long time, I did not know what I was going to do with this skill of public relations. However, after Regie introduced Sandy Sanders (fellow blogger for Virginia Right, my brother in Christ and my good friend). Then Regie and Sandy invited Robert Sarvis and James Carr to the Richmond Crusade for Voters Political Forum in November of 2014. Shortly after that I became involved in the Libertarian Party of Virginia.

With my Toastmasters International leadership training and oral presentation education, I know that the most powerful weapon that I have is nothing on by duty belt for work as an Armed Government Security Officer, it is my mind and my mouth. I can think for myself and I can communicate my position effectively.

Why am I waiting for the Richmond Times Dispatch, for some other group or organization to do what I can do myself. My name is Corey Fauconier and I hereby endorse Mike Dickinson for Richmond City Council in the 1st District. In addition, I hereby endorse my former mentor Regie Ford for Richmond City Council in the 8th District. To the Richmond constituents who live in the two above referenced districts, you all have the ability to create change this cycle. I pray you all make the right decision for the City of Richmond.

I have taken the liberty to include an interview that Markel Prines and I conducted for our independent show Talks Over Drinks. Please find Mike and Regie speaking to the people. I wish both of my brothers luck this Tuesday for Election Day!

****Please be advised this is my personal endorsement of these candidates. Virginia Right is not endorsing candidates at this time. Thank you.*******

