Remember that old early rock and roll song: “Roll Over Beethoven and tell Tchaikovsky the news”?

Well, the second time I heard these words (from the text of the Trump speech; a video of it can be found here):

The problem in Venezuela is not that socialism has been poorly implemented, but that socialism has been faithfully implemented. (Applause.) From the Soviet Union to Cuba to Venezuela, wherever true socialism or communism has been adopted, it has delivered anguish and devastation and failure. Those who preach the tenets of these discredited ideologies only contribute to the continued suffering of the people who live under these cruel systems.

I thought: Roll over Alger Hiss and tell Harry Dexter White the news!

Yes that Alger Hiss (first temporary general secretary of what became the UN – proven Communist), and that Harry Dexter White (a leading party at the Bretton Woods Conference (from the where the World Bank came out of – described by Whittaker Chambers as a fellow traveler of the Communist Party and gave secrets to Chambers – here is a book review published in the Washington Post, [!] giving confirmation of White as a “sometime Soviet spy”; not fake news this time!)!

Sue Long, true patriot, gave me the courage to put this up! I am not sure I am sold of leaving the UN (The globalists will use its power AGAINST us if we do) but rather a Federal statute stating that neither the UN Charter nor any other UN Treaties have no domestic effect nor can be used by US courts as any kind of precedent!

The Trump UN speech was 99% of what the UN needed to hear. Let me give you some wonderful highlights:

Trump’s emphasis on sovereignty of nations is refreshing:

This institution was founded in the aftermath of two world wars to help shape this better future. It was based on the vision that diverse nations could cooperate to protect their sovereignty, preserve their security, and promote their prosperity. It was in the same period, exactly 70 years ago, that the United States developed the Marshall Plan to help restore Europe. Those three beautiful pillars — they’re pillars of peace, sovereignty, security, and prosperity.

It IS a beautiful thing! More!

Our success depends on a coalition of strong and independent nations that embrace their sovereignty to promote security, prosperity, and peace for themselves and for the world. We do not expect diverse countries to share the same cultures, traditions, or even systems of government. But we do expect all nations to uphold these two core sovereign duties: to respect the interests of their own people and the rights of every other sovereign nation. This is the beautiful vision of this institution, and this is foundation for cooperation and success. *** Strong, sovereign nations let their people take ownership of the future and control their own destiny. And strong, sovereign nations allow individuals to flourish in the fullness of the life intended by God.

God mentioned at the UN? Imagine that! Trump honored the Constitution:

We are celebrating the 230th anniversary of our beloved Constitution — the oldest constitution still in use in the world today. This timeless document has been the foundation of peace, prosperity, and freedom for the Americans and for countless millions around the globe whose own countries have found inspiration in its respect for human nature, human dignity, and the rule of law.

Trump said he will place USA first and he expects others to do so:

In foreign affairs, we are renewing this founding principle of sovereignty. Our government’s first duty is to its people, to our citizens — to serve their needs, to ensure their safety, to preserve their rights, and to defend their values. As President of the United States, I will always put America first, just like you, as the leaders of your countries will always, and should always, put your countries first. (Applause.) Maybe European politicians who place Europe over their nation were pricked in their conscience! We must reject threats to sovereignty, from the Ukraine to the South China Sea. ***

We were all witness to the regime’s deadly abuse when an innocent American college student, Otto Warmbier, was returned to America only to die a few days later. We saw it in the assassination of the dictator’s brother using banned nerve agents in an international airport. We know it kidnapped a sweet 13-year-old Japanese girl from a beach in her own country to enslave her as a language tutor for North Korea’s spies. *** The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime.

And Iran:

It is far past time for the nations of the world to confront another reckless regime — one that speaks openly of mass murder, vowing death to America, destruction to Israel, and ruin for many leaders and nations in this room. The Iranian government masks a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of a democracy.

*** Rather than use its resources to improve Iranian lives, its oil profits go to fund Hezbollah and other terrorists that kill innocent Muslims and attack their peaceful Arab and Israeli neighbors.

And Cuba and Venezuela:

That is why in the Western Hemisphere, the United States has stood against the corrupt and destabilizing regime in Cuba and embraced the enduring dream of the Cuban people to live in freedom. My administration recently announced that we will not lift sanctions on the Cuban government until it makes fundamental reforms. We have also imposed tough, calibrated sanctions on the socialist Maduro regime in Venezuela, which has brought a once thriving nation to the brink of total collapse.

Trump even called out the UN itself:

In some cases, states that seek to subvert this institution’s noble aims have hijacked the very systems that are supposed to advance them. For example, it is a massive source of embarrassment to the United Nations that some governments with egregious human rights records sit on the U.N. Human Rights Council.

OUCH! And “Go[ing] to Hell” was actually mentioned in a UN speech! It wasn’t in the exact context I desired but…

Major portions of the world are in conflict and some, in fact, are going to hell. But the powerful people in this room, under the guidance and auspices of the United Nations, can solve many of these vicious and complex problems.

MORE OUCH! More sovereignty:

America stands with every person living under a brutal regime. Our respect for sovereignty is also a call for action. *** Patriotism led the Poles to die to save Poland, the French to fight for a free France, and the Brits to stand strong for Britain.

The President also argued why it is better – even more thrifty – to have refugees resettled nearer to their own nations:

For the cost of resettling one refugee in the United States, we can assist more than 10 in their home region. Out of the goodness of our hearts, we offer financial assistance to hosting countries in the region, and we support recent agreements of the G20 nations that will seek to host refugees as close to their home countries as possible. This is the safe, responsible, and humanitarian approach.

Excellent. Now I must quibble a bit. I was glad to hear this:

It is an eternal credit to the American character that even after we and our allies emerged victorious from the bloodiest war in history, we did not seek territorial expansion, or attempt to oppose and impose our way of life on others. Instead, we helped build institutions such as this one to defend the sovereignty, security, and prosperity for all. *** The United States of America has been among the greatest forces for good in the history of the world, and the greatest defenders of sovereignty, security, and prosperity for all.

Well…It IS true that we did not seek any territorial gains in the traditional sense and it is true generally the United States are a force for good in the world. BUT the Serbs might quibble with this analysis. So might the Libyans or Syrians. We invaded their sovereignty. I still await that US apology for attacking Serbia for no good reason. And we do meddle too much. I am also not sure the present policy of our Olympic Committee for the sports imperialism of pro athletes in the Olympic Games is in keeping with this noble goal. But no human nation is perfect; The United States are surely exceptional and our President, rather than apologize for it, is proud of it!

I also would have suggested that we need private property, entrepreneurship, secure land ownership and limited government as pillars of world prosperity. But I noticed how the applause was muted at best at the UN and especially when the “…socialism has been faithfully implemented” line was given. Tepid at best. Gone from preachin’ to meddlin’!

And I did love this paragraph:

The true question for the United Nations today, for people all over the world who hope for better lives for themselves and their children, is a basic one: Are we still patriots? Do we love our nations enough to protect their sovereignty and to take ownership of their futures? Do we revere them enough to defend their interests, preserve their cultures, and ensure a peaceful world for their citizens?

Well? Do we? This is a breathtaking speech. I will surely listen to it again and again. It was worth my vote for Trump in November.

And one more thing: Note President Trump’s ending:

Thank you. God bless you. God bless the nations of the world. And God bless the United States of America. Thank you very much.

Not a blessing for the United Nations as an institution. Roll over Alger Hiss and tell Harry Dexter White the news!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

