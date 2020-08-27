Ron Paul Fully Vindicated!

Non-Intervention lifted up; Endless wars condemned at GOP Convention!

As I was breathlessly reading and listening to the speech by Ambassador Richard Grenell, I had a tiny bone to pick with the ambassador (Speaking on ambassadors, wasn’t Ambassador to the OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] on John Fredericks’ radio show fabulous? I would love an invite to the Gilmore Christmas party!) over one thing he said referring to Donald Trump the candidate as the sole voice for a America first and non-interventionist foreign policy.

But Ambassador Grenell, right about so many things, failed to consider why there was a receptive audience for Trump’s view.

It was Ronulus Magnus II – former Texas Congressman Ron Paul. (Ronulus Magnus I is former President Ronald Reagan) I remember well when I heard first that Cong. Paul was going to run for President – early 2007. I knew Cong. Paul was an idealistic libertarian representative and I had read his views on the Kosovo war – yes he was against it. I knew that and I was thrilled.

Paul’s foreign policy views were viciously attacked by the neo-cons in the GOP. And two more globalist candidates were nominated. It seemed like it was vain. The low point was eight years ago when the Mitt Romney convention refused to follow the rules and allow Paul’s name to be placed in nomination.

But this week, we are hearing breathless words from the GOP convention. Ronulus Magnus II’s son, US Senator Rand Paul, cited this (from Breitbart, emphasis mine):

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) says he is proud of the job Trump has done as president even though he doesn’t always agree with him. * * * Paul praises Trump for not wanting to fight endless wars and leaving blood and treasure in Middle East quagmires. He says Trump is the first president in a generation who wants to end wars instead of starting them. Paul points out Biden voted for the Iraq War, and he says he fears Biden will choose war again and spill our blood and treasure abroad. He says to vote for Trump if you hate war like he hates war or hate sending billions to build the infrastructure of other countries.

And Wednesday, Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg (ret.) said:

“When President Donald Trump took office, decades of failed foreign policy had crippled us. He faced wars without end in sight, creation of failed states like Libya and Syria, a past that allowed a terrorist caliphate to grow, and leadership in Washington that allowed our military to atrophy while we spent trillions of dollars abroad instead of investing at home,” Kellogg says. “President Trump has reversed the decline of our military and restructured our national security strategy. With historic investment and vision, our military is now better equipped, better resourced and better manned than any military in the world.”

It’s breathless for me. I can hardly believe I am hearing/reading it. In fact, it seems some to many of the neo-cons seems to have moved to the Democrat Party! Check out this PAC – 43 Alumni for Biden! And over 100 McCain staffers are supporting the Dem.

Maybe all of these men and women are not neo-cons. But it is amazing that this Bush officials PAC for Biden says this:

43 Alumni for Biden is a registered Political Action Committee formed to support and elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. Principles matter more than politics. That’s why we, a group of alumni who have served Republican legislators, governors and presidents, are choosing country over party this November. We worked for W. We support Joe.

I suppose the principle of gun rights or pro-life or constitutionalist judges doesn’t matter for them.

Now I know Dr. Paul does not agree with the President and he has even rejoined the Libertarian Party. That’s great. But know this – fellow Paul-supporter – you are part of a great movement for liberty. Paul’s ideas are spreading throughout the world. Go have that sweet tea!