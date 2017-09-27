Many of us have been scratching our collective heads over Trump’s support for “Big Luther” Strange. Last night, “Big Luther” became “Big Loser” in the runoff election with Roy Moore. But most of President Trump’s supporters were not surprised at all. We weren’t even surprised by the massive victory. The map to the left shows the counties Moore took in red and the ones Strange took in yellow. Strange won only 4 counties. Moore cleaned up.

During the run up to the election, Trump put out numerous tweets supporting Strange and urging others to do the same.

After this embarrassing loss for Trump and Strange, Trump deleted all his tweets supporting the RINO Swamp-dweller Strange.

But the big question is why did Trump support Luther Strange in the first place?

If you are not sure if a candidate is a swamp-thing or not, the first thing you do is look at who really wants him to win in the worst way. Mitch McConnell, the swamp-swelling turtle, dropped a reported $30 million on the guy who won only 4 counties. In a primary runoff!

An idiot knows that Mitch McConnell wouldn’t put out that level of support for anyone but a bottom feeder from the Great Dismal Swamp. So Strange’s lifetime Platinum Membership in the RINO Club is a given. 30 million times over. And that level of support from McConnell should tell everyone that the Senate Majority Leader is scared to death of Roy Moore. It also tells us that McConnell is not so confident that he can remain Leader given the current political climate and his inability to get anything Trump promised done. McConnell has been an abject failure since Trump was elected. (And before that if the truth be told.)

So why did Trump back the wrong candidate?

We may never know, but Trump is a deal maker. In my opinion, McConnell most likely promised Trump something in exchange for his support for the Strange RINO.

I would speculate that given the fact that pretty much Trump’s entire base as well as the State of Alabama has expressed their outrage at Trump’s support for the very type of person he came to DC to purge, it must be something pretty big.

I am pretty sure Trump would go for a deal where McConnell promises to scrap the filibuster if Trump supports Strange. We all know that the filibuster is about to go the way of the dinosaur. The only question is, will it be while the Republicans have the majority in both Houses and the White House, or when (not if) the Democrats regain control of the Senate. When that happens, America will be a filibuster free zone and a flood of left wing legislation will crush the remainder of life out of this nation.

I hope that is the deal Trump and McConnell made.

At 7:36 this morning, the day after the embarrassing defeat for Trump and McConnell in Alabama, Trump Tweeted:

We will have the votes for Healthcare but not for the reconciliation deadline of Friday, after which we need 60. Get rid of Filibuster Rule!

I know Trump often calls for the demise of the filibuster rule. But is this a message to McConnell to make good on their deal (which is total speculation on my part)?

We will have to wait and see.

By the way, how much support do you think McConnell will give Roy More in November when he faces a Democrat? My guess is Moore won’t see anything like the $30 million Strange received in a Republican Primary.

