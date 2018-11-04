I have known Scott Miles for some time because I print his appellate materials. I was however surprised to see him run for Commonwealth’s Attorney in Chesterfield. But as I learned more, I liked his ideas – although he is a bit further down the road on some things than I am comfortable with: I am not sure I would not do jail for a tenth or even fifth or even third offender of simple possession of pot. The law has to be followed.

But the general gist of Miles’ philosophy is a breath of fresh air and ought to be given a try. It is brave for a lawyer to take on the system; especially running for prosecutor. We ought to be tough on drug dealers who sell poison while distinguishing on those who sell to support an addiction. Miles wants to use the criminal justice system to get the addicts out of the system once and for all.

I find it dismaying that African-Americans seem to get jail/prison more than whites. I believe racism is not the reason in most cases. But systems can have unintended consequences. Scott Miles will be aware of that without reaching for liberal nostrums.

So I think Chesterfield voters are well served to vote Scott Miles for CA. (And split your ticket while you are at it if you are in Brat’s district – vote Brat.) Vote Miles Tuesday.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

