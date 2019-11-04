Sanders’ Endorsements in Commonwealth’s Attorney Races

Miles, Renick, Dillon for now!

I wanted everybody to know:

Yes, vote again for Scott Miles in Chesterfield. He’s been there for a year and the county is still there! I like his boldness.

I also recommend a vote for another Scott: T. Scott Renick in New Kent. I endorsed him personally at the NK GOP meeting when I spoke last Tuesday. Renick will take his experience keeping ’em out of jail to keep ’em IN jail! I know Scott and he’ll do the county well – jury trials for drug dealers who come into New Kent!

I would vote for Julia Dillon in Stafford County largely for the same reasons. She knows criminal law and procedure well. I know her well (She and Renick use our printing company for their appeals) and she is conscientious and thorough.

I may have more endorsements tonight.