Sanders’ Endorsements in Commonwealth’s Attorney Races

Miles, Renick, Dillon for now!
I wanted everybody to know:
Yes, vote again for Scott Miles in Chesterfield. He’s been there for a year and the county is still there! I like his boldness.
I also recommend a vote for another Scott: T. Scott Renick in New Kent. I endorsed him personally at the NK GOP meeting when I spoke last Tuesday. Renick will take his experience keeping ’em out of jail to keep ’em IN jail! I know Scott and he’ll do the county well – jury trials for drug dealers who come into New Kent!
I would vote for Julia Dillon in Stafford County largely for the same reasons. She knows criminal law and procedure well. I know her well (She and Renick use our printing company for their appeals) and she is conscientious and thorough.
I may have more endorsements tonight.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
- Web |
- More Posts (2603)
Leave a Reply