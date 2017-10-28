NOTE: This is NOT a BLOG Endorsement. Tom White made his endorsement earlier on this race.

Let me make this Governor endorsement clear: If I had the deciding vote in this election I would vote for the Libertarian Cliff Hyra.

BUT

For many reasons, it is not very likely that Hyra will win. Victory for the Libertarian would be if he gets ten percent of the vote (between 225 and 250,000 votes based on the past election and, yes, this requirement is a burden on third parties that verges on the unconstitutional!) and I would make this a part of this endorsement.

I was all ready to give a clear endorsement of Ed Gillespie two or three weeks ago. And I can say between Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam and Gillespie there is no contest: Gillespie will be the better choice. I admire and thank the Lieutenant Governor for his service, both in the military and as a medical doctor. I have said before Northam will do what he promised if elected. He has integrity. But he’s wrong on many issues.

I also had reached out to the Gillespie campaign on two issues very dear to me – indigent defense reform and collaborative divorce. I had hoped that his interjection of these issues would be a test of their effectiveness with suburban women, especially in NOVA. But nothing yet.

Tom White is concerned that Gillespie will simply feed the swamp if elected and I share some of those concerns. But I hate to see the Dems win again. And not voting is generally not an option.

But the Northam–Fairfax Flyer Flap and the revelation that the Bernie Sanders followers refused to endorse the Democrat, I saw a opportunity to improve Hyra’s chances to get ten percent. Those African-American and/or progressive Democrats will be very unlikely to vote GOP but might vote for the Libertarian.

The ten percent victory goal is vitally important to the politics of the Commonwealth. Ten percent will enable the LP to run candidates without expensive petitioning for the next two statewide elections (not clear if US Senate counts as a “statewide” election for purposes of the election code but the Libertarians would have ballot access for the Kaine and Warner US Senate races and the 2019 General Assembly races at the least) and thus more contested elections for the General Assembly and Congress as well as local offices.

A reader could say (and my conscience did) that I can pretend to be principled and help BOTH Hyra and Gillespie and that is not fair to influence progressives to vote against Hyra so Gillespie could win. I simply can’t do that. I did not mean to be completely cynical. Yes I thought – it will help Gillespie win the election. I can help Hyra and then endorse Ed. But I felt upon reflection I could not ask progressives and liberals to support Hyra and then turn around and endorse Gillespie alone. It seemed a breach of faith with them. I won’t do that.

So my advice is this: If you can vote Ed Gillespie, vote for him. If you cannot, for whatever reason, cast a vote for Ed, whether conservative or progressive, then vote Cliff Hyra the Libertarian. Help Cliff get the ten percent to open up Virginia politics.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

