Several days ago, I did a programming announcement to let people know that the endorsement for the US Senate – my endorsement only – NOT THE BLOG – will await a few days.

That blog post drew an amazing number of comments (I think 16 as of today) and some were less than kind. At least the blog should have increased traffic!

But NOW (at some risk!) we have the Sanders US Senate Endorsement: Delegate Nick Freitas for US Senate.

Here’s why: Freitas has the best chance to win and he is trying to take the liberty lane and I want to see if that will draw enough votes in NOVA to win the election. Certainly it is time: Senator Kaine must GO. He used to be that nice guy who you might disagree with but you could still like but not after that awful debate with now VP Pence and now Kaine does snarky anti-Russia comments etc. Just not fun anymore.

I am impressed by the endorsement by BOTH Ronulus Magnus II (Ron Paul) and his son, US Senator Rand Paul. (Ronulus Magnus I is President Ronald Reagan!)

So let’s try something new. I have great respect for Bishop E. W. Jackson but I am afraid he will not win. Corey Stewart, Chair of the Prince William BOCS, cannot win either. So let’s try something new. Something new is Delegate Nick Freitas for US Senate.

NOTE: This is an endorsement only in the GOP Primary. The general election could be totally different. We do not know which Republican gets the nomination and it is very possible Libertarian Matt Waters will get the 10,000 valid signatures to make the ballot. It would be good for Waters to get the ten percent to ensure ballot access in the Old Dominion for the Libertarian Party. Needs to be amended to say 2.5 or 3% like most states.

I intend to vote Tuesday for Nick Freitas in the GOP primary. You should too.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

