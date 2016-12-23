Quantcast

Sandy Should Be Able to Have an Interview with Libertarian State Senate Candidate Corey Fauconier

Posted on December 22, 2016.

I expect that in the next day or so I’ll have an interview with the new Libertarian state senate candidate Corey Fauconier.

Fauconier seems to have taken the Virginia political world by surprise and perhaps by storm.  Here is the article in the Bull Elephant by Steven Brodie Tucker, former blogger here at VR.  I was pleasantly surprised to see this in the story:

While Mr. Fauconier has received endorsements from Libertarian Presidential Candidate Gary Johnson, he’s also been endorsed by Virginia’s own newly elected Republican Congressman Tom Garrett and REFPAC Founder Denver Riggleman.

That is impressive.  I can say – if Tucker says it you can take it to the bank.  Now that pesky thing called journalistic ethics is rearing its sometimes ugly head (ugly because you cannot do whatever you want!) and that is that there is a real possibility of my joining formally Corey’s campaign.

But I think I can still interview Fauconier without losing all my integrity – or at least I hope so!  So look for the interview probably late tomorrow.  Right here at the Virginia Right blog!  If I do join Corey’s campaign, I’ll let my readers know.

One Response to “Sandy Should Be Able to Have an Interview with Libertarian State Senate Candidate Corey Fauconier”

  1. Steven Brodie Tucker
    Twitter:
    says:
    December 22, 2016 at 11:56 PM

    Join his campaign! This is worth getting excited about!

    Reply

