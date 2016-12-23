I expect that in the next day or so I’ll have an interview with the new Libertarian state senate candidate Corey Fauconier.

Fauconier seems to have taken the Virginia political world by surprise and perhaps by storm. Here is the article in the Bull Elephant by Steven Brodie Tucker, former blogger here at VR. I was pleasantly surprised to see this in the story:

While Mr. Fauconier has received endorsements from Libertarian Presidential Candidate Gary Johnson, he’s also been endorsed by Virginia’s own newly elected Republican Congressman Tom Garrett and REFPAC Founder Denver Riggleman.

That is impressive. I can say – if Tucker says it you can take it to the bank. Now that pesky thing called journalistic ethics is rearing its sometimes ugly head (ugly because you cannot do whatever you want!) and that is that there is a real possibility of my joining formally Corey’s campaign.

But I think I can still interview Fauconier without losing all my integrity – or at least I hope so! So look for the interview probably late tomorrow. Right here at the Virginia Right blog! If I do join Corey’s campaign, I’ll let my readers know.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

