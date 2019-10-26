Sandy the Blogger Endorsements for General Assembly

Pretty Simple: Vote Republican unless…
The Sanders the Blogger endorsements are simple in the General Assembly races this year:
- A Republican against a Democrat – Vote Republican. Just that simple. Yes even the RINO you do not like much. Let’s take care of that another time. Even if there is a third party person you really like this time.
- A Republican against a Libertarian and NO Dem – This only occurs ONCE and it is in the 16th District – vote Del. Les Adams!
- A Republican against a LP AND a Dem. It pains me to say: This once; this election – got to vote for the GOP! This is a good place to say: There is a LP candidate in the Shelly Simonds/Del. David Yancey race (94th District) named Michael D. Bartley and he is a REAL Libertarian. I am VERY impressed with Bartley. But I got to say: Too much to lose this time – vote Yancey. But Bartley should run again. Same for James Jobe in the 96th.
- A Democrat (NO Republican!) against a Libertarian – VOTE for the Libertarian and help them too! That goes for Rachel Mace especially running against Del. Filler-Corn. And Mark Lewis in the 9th Senate District against Senator McClellan. And Pete Wells in the 71st District against Del. Jeff Bourne.
- A Democrat (Again NO GOP) against a Green or other lefty or unopposed. Either vote your conscience or don’t vote. I know it is vaguely unAmerican sounding to say: Don’t Vote! But a vote is an endorsement and especially if the person is unopposed. Sometimes it is the lesser of two evils, I realize. One exception: Vote Joe Morrissey in the 16th.
- In the 97th District – DO NOT Write in Del. Chris Peace! Vote Scott Wyatt.
Now in the next few days, I’ll have endorsements in local races.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
