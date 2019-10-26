Sandy the Blogger Endorsements for General Assembly

Pretty Simple: Vote Republican unless…

The Sanders the Blogger endorsements are simple in the General Assembly races this year:

A Republican against a Democrat – Vote Republican. Just that simple. Yes even the RINO you do not like much. Let’s take care of that another time. Even if there is a third party person you really like this time.

A Republican against a Libertarian and NO Dem – This only occurs ONCE and it is in the 16th District – vote Del. Les Adams!

A Republican against a LP AND a Dem. It pains me to say: This once; this election – got to vote for the GOP! This is a good place to say: There is a LP candidate in the Shelly Simonds/Del. David Yancey race (94th District) named Michael D. Bartley and he is a REAL Libertarian. I am VERY impressed with Bartley. But I got to say: Too much to lose this time – vote Yancey. But Bartley should run again. Same for James Jobe in the 96th.

A Democrat (NO Republican!) against a Libertarian – VOTE for the Libertarian and help them too! That goes for Rachel Mace especially running against Del. Filler-Corn. And Mark Lewis in the 9th Senate District against Senator McClellan. And Pete Wells in the 71st District against Del. Jeff Bourne.

A Democrat (Again NO GOP) against a Green or other lefty or unopposed. Either vote your conscience or don’t vote. I know it is vaguely unAmerican sounding to say: Don’t Vote! But a vote is an endorsement and especially if the person is unopposed. Sometimes it is the lesser of two evils, I realize. One exception: Vote Joe Morrissey in the 16th.

In the 97th District – DO NOT Write in Del. Chris Peace! Vote Scott Wyatt.

Now in the next few days, I’ll have endorsements in local races.