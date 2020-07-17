Sandy the Blogger Endorses John McGuire in the Seventh!

Had been Sitting Out the Revolution!
I won’t go into details due to time but Sandy the Blogger hereby endorses Delegate John McGuire for Congress. Here are some prior posts.
Here’s one reason: the court cannot force John McGuire off the ballot.
If you are a delegate to the Seventh: Consider a vote for McGuire.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
- Web |
- More Posts (2662)
Leave a Reply