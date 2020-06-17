Sandy the Blogger is for Alissa Baldwin for US Senate!

She is Not a Politician and the Underdog!

I have been pondering this issue for some time.

I was angry at what I still believe was a forced exit of Omari Faulkner from the GOP US Senate race. And I know Daniel Gade’s campaign intervened in the Faulkner lawsuit in Richmond Circuit Court. So I was unsure if I was even going to vote in the primary. I was angry. However, no one was able to confirm this for me.

I was also egging the Libertarians to find a candidate for US Senate (boy a certain blogger I know if he had an extra million bucks would surely be tempted!) and the third parties need ballot access. Omari Faulkner has already changed Virginia politics. His suit made it possible for candidates like Cesar Alberto (a Libertarian!) and Kiesha Preston (an independent) to dream of ballot access victory and they got it:

A Roanoke judge lowered the petition signature threshold for city council candidates to appear on the November ballot and extended the filing deadline, citing the “extraordinary circumstances” candidates face during the coronavirus pandemic. Circuit Judge Onzlee Ware ruled Thursday that candidates would need 50 signatures, rather than 125, to qualify for the ballot and extended the deadline from June 9 to June 23.

And I have ballot access news from Richmond: Several parties, the Libertarians, the Greens, the Constitution Party, the Independent Green Party of Virginia who wants to run several US House races, and other indy candidates for Federal offices, filed a suit in the Federal Court in Richmond to do away with petitioning altogether! Here’s the suit and here’s Richard Winger’s little blurb on the suit entitled: Libertarian Party of Virginia v Virginia Board of Elections, e.d., 3:20cv-349. I might have to don my suit of armor and head over Friday 9 AM to see the action.

BUT next Tuesday, June 23, there are primaries – and the GOP will have a US Senate primary. My choice is…….

Alissa Baldwin!

Here is a photograph from Alissa’s latest email:

Our next Senator?

Baldwin takes standard issues but she does not seem modulated and artificial. She is militantly pro Second Amendment, pro-life and pro-Trump:

I simply like her. I believe Baldwin was not involved in any nonsense to drive Omari Faulkner out of the race. No hard evidence; just my hunch. Here is Baldwin’s bio from her website and symbol:

Education:

Master of Science in Educational Leadership Degree, Longwood University, December 2012

Bachelor of Arts Degree from University of Richmond, May 2000 Majors: Leadership Studies and Political Science Minor: Women’s Studies

Advanced Diploma with Presidential Seal, Central High School, Lunenburg County, 1996

Professional Experience:

Civics & Economics Teacher, Nottoway County Public Schools, 2015-present

K-12 Summer School Principal, Nottoway County Public Schools, 2016 and 2017

Adjunct Faculty, Department of Education, Longwood University, 2012-present

Assistant Director for the Office of Professional Services, Longwood University, 2009-2015

History/Social Studies Teacher, Lunenburg County Public Schools, 2004-2008

Civil Litigation Senior Paralegal & Law Firm Administrator, Tiller Law Group, 2003-2004

Paralegal to Managing Partner William B. Tiller, Esquire, Morris & Morris, P.C., 2000-2003

Master’s Degree; educator, adjunct faculty at a university, paralegal and law firm administrator (I can tell you – support staff for lawyers prevent most of us form disgrace, disbarment, lawsuits, prison, etc., and being a law firm administrator is like herding cats! And I am a cat – I know!). I think she could give incumbent Senator Mark Warner fits. My only mild criticism is watch the umm and ahh words. (Once a Toastmaster, always a Toastmaster!)

And that symbol:

Alissa’s right – only in USA can the underdog run for one of the highest offices in the land. Sandy the Blogger is voting Baldwin on Tuesday.