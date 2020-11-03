Sandy the Blogger Predictions…

Unscientific and Maybe Hopeful…But Based on the Day

Virginia: I think it is still likley Biden carries the Commonwealth, it is possible suburban women concerned about violence and self-protection will flip Virginia RED. That could clinch the election for the President

Warner narrowly beats Gade. Can’t call a judge a racist and adopt the tactics of the left in 2020.

Wittman wins, Taylor wins, McEachin wins, Webb wins narrowly in the 5th, I am afraid to say Spanberger wins (I sincerely hope I am wrong here – not the right kind of fight by Freitas) and Wexler wins but only by a few points.

Amendment 1 wins in Virginia, Wyoming gets at least one if not two Libertarian state legislators, Gideon Oakes wins narrowly, and at least one other LP upset.

I think President Trump wins by about a 320 vote to 218 for Biden.

Surprises: The size of the Florida win, the Black turnout in PA, MI, OH, WI, MN and maybe VA, too is double or triple 2016 and this helps the President carry those states. Maybe New Mexico is a big surprise and/or Nevada.