Sandy the Blogger Was WHERE?

At the Joe Morrissey for State Senate Event Tonight!

YES if you are in his district, vote Morrissey!

Yes, Sandy the Blogger has decided to endorse Joe Morrissey for State Senate; he listened to me about the statewide network of indigent defense offices starting with an appellate office. He went about like a guy on a new drug, talking to people he did not know, including Senator Dick Saslaw, former (and maybe future) Governor Terry McAuliffe, a Petersburg City Council member (W. Howard Myers, Ward 5), Paul C. Galanides, Esq., (with his lovely wife Anne) and of course the poised and charming Myrna Morrissey. I also met one of Joe’s older daughters. I tried to talk indigent defense and did so with all the above.

In fact, Sanders might be cited in the Washington Post tomorrow! How did the satanic bible get that scoop? Thanks to John Fredericks the radio talk show host who was the MC of the speeches part of the event. I was introduced as a Republican for Morrissey.

Morrissey spoke on need for more drug courts and on mental health courts. I agree with both ideas; I told the WashPo reporter that drug courts might be the bridge between the LP ideal of no drug laws and criminalization of addiction. I also think Joe will be an independent voice. (I self-ided as a Republican leaning but also firmly libertarian.) I also mentioned indigent defense. He took copious notes.