Sandy’s BAAAACK!

Second Amendment Sanctuaries – excellent politics. If I were running for a statewide office (in my case, say Attorney General) I’d get in front of that effort to build a strong grass roots operation. Now, I think some things are beginning to get out of hand on both sides. I am concerned. Both sides can pull back from the brink: Maybe a moratorium on gun laws until the Crime Commission issues its reports and for at least a year. Everybody agree to obey the laws validly passed OR fight them in courts.

Brexit WILL finally (Praise Jesus!) happen! Boris Johnson will see to that. Nigel Farage should if there is justice in the world get a knighthood and a peerage. It could happen. We’ll see later today or later this year.

Please PASS the anti-gerrymandering state constitutional amendment!

“Ratifying” the ERA is like feeding tea to a corpse (an old Russian proverb). The SCOTUS has already said in 1982 it is dead! But it can harm public respect for the Constitution if there is an enactment seen as illegitimate by millions. That cannot be tolerated.

Senator Scott Surovell has introduced a bill to authorize a public defender office in Prince William (and Manassas/Manassas Park) and here it is – everybody regardless of party should not only support this BUT expand it statewide wide along with an appellate unit and a post conviction/innocence unit. I am open to making this part of a package with a capital prosecution unit. (Yes I believe in the death penalty for willful murder as a potential remedy because there are some crimes worthy of death [torture and death of children for example] and the death penalty encourages a plea to life in prison without parole.)

There needs to be ballot access bills introduced to reduce the petitioning for statewide offices to say 2500 each (with 200 in each Congressional District) and 2.5% threshold to remain on the ballot. Let’s step up, folks!

I might have some new stuff to bring to the blog – I want to see a civil and intelligent discussion of issues. Something like a Lincoln-Douglas debate in writing. Stay tuned…