There are NOT blog endorsements but are personal for me.

11 – Sam Rasoul – he is an amazing politician. I do disagree with some of his more liberal ideas like the ERA but Sam does things for the right reasons. Yes I know he’s unopposed but I had to put it on the record.

20 – Libertarian Will Hammer. There should be a voice of liberty in the HOD and Will’s the best choice.

30 – Nick Freitas – When you run against a incumbent and the incumbent decides not to run again – you’re like a superhero or something. Might be a coincidence not because Freitas ran but Freitas has political skills. He might be our next US Senator but as Nick would say, one election at a time.

84 – Glenn Davis – the Tesla of the HOD. Glenn ought to be running for LG (and Senator Wagner for G but can’t have everything. But I was glad to hear he’s able to run for the HOD, too. Vote Glenn!

97 – Chris Peace – He’s my delegate and I personally like Chris. He seems to find a way to support interesting bills like getting rid of the awful COPN (Certificate of Public Need); so let’s keep the Peace in Richmond.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

