Sandy’s Official Predictions for the Election

Posted on November 7, 2017.

I am torn between realism and idealism.

Here’s what I would like to see happen:

Gillespie in a small landslide – 60% to 30% for Northam AND TEN percent for Hyra

Also Vogel and Adams garner similar numbers – maybe a bit more – the Hyra voters would tend not to vote in other races.

GOP holds their own and maybe picks up a seat or two.

BUT

What will probably happen:

Northam and the other Dems win narrowly and Hyra gets 2% or so.  Maybe Jill Vogel breaks through.  And the GOP loses 6-8 seats in HOD.

Now let’s prove me wrong:  Get out and vote!

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

