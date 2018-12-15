In the state of Georgia, we introduce legislation to start conversations.”

Stacey Abrams

CNN interview

November 4, 2018.

The 2018 Midterm elections were to the edge of your seat action. One of the races that Americans were watching closely was the Georgia Governors race.

I watched a CNN interview after the race and was very concerned when Mrs. Abrams said the above referenced quote. She said it several times during her interview. And the more she said it, the more I shook my head in disbelief. “In the state of Georgia, we introduce legislation to start conversations.”

Funny, the way I start conversations is by phone call or email. I introduce myself and politely explain my stance. Mrs. Abrams goes on in the interview to advise, “very few pieces of legislation end up the same way going through process.”

Well, let us look at HB 731: the first reader summary of the bill says:

A BILL to be entitled an Act to amend Article 4 of Chapter 11 of Title 16 of the O.C.G.A., relating to dangerous instrumentalities and practices, so as to prohibit the possession, sale, transport, distribution, or use of certain assault weapons, large capacity magazines, armor-piercing bullets, and incendiary .50 caliber bullets; to provide for crimes involving the possession, sale, transport, distribution, or use of certain assault weapons, large capacity magazines, armor-piercing bullets, and incendiary .50 caliber bullets; to provide for criminal penalties; to designate certain weaponry and ammunition as contraband and to require seizure of such by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes.

Mrs. Abrams talked more in the interview about buy backs, gun turn ins and grandfathering some guns in. But, in a nutshell, the plan looks like overnight legal gun owners would be automatically turned into criminals. She talked a lot in the interview about bi partisan support for this all important bill. However looking at the Georgia House of Representatives website, all six of the co sponsors of the bill in its current form are Democrats. They include Mary Margaret Oliver, Pat Gardner, Darshun Kendrick, Carolyn Hugley and Dee Dawkins Haigler. Not seeing any Republican input on that bill at all. At the end of this CNN interview, I got the feeling like Mrs. Abrams and her fellow Democrats did not care one bit about those who embrace the second amendment at all. It is clear the direction of the conversation is nothing healthy for our second amendment rights. We hear a lot in the language of the Democrats “common sense” and “bi partisan” but we never see this in the body of legislation which comes out. I am not sure what the New Black Panther Party saw in her as a candidate when they were holding up her signs. They should have been using the campaign parafanalia as targets to practice on. If the Democrats get their way, we will either all be labeled as criminals or we all be victims waiting for the local police to come collect information for a report. As I receive the VPAP emails, I read what early bills have been filed in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Regardless if I support or not, I start the conversation by introducing myself and explaining why I feel the way I do. I then reach out to meet the elected officials to see other can meet to discuss. The one question I have looming in my mind, where are the gun owning Democrats and how do they feel about the leadership they support infringing on their second amendment rights? The Democrats get very emotional however, I never see anyone from the left carefully examining the facts. Let us turn now to my wife’s home state of New Jersey. On June 13, 2018 A 2761 passed. Sponsored by 26 legislators all Democrats. This bill reduces the maximum capacity of ammunition magizines to ten bullets. So, if you currently hold a magazine for your semi automatic weapon you are now a class four felon. This is the Democratic Party on task to totally destroy our second amendment rights in America. Their movements are unconstitutional. It is very important to monitor the goings on in your local, state and federal legislative body. I hope you all are gearing up to lobby. Because we are always one generation from losing our freedom.

About Corey Fauconier Corey “Sage” Fauconier is a native of Cambria Heights, Queens, New York who currently resides in Henrico, Virginia. He is a graduate of Hampton University with a degree in Political Science (1994) and a Paralegal Studies Certificate (1996). Former Libertarian Candidtate for Virginia State Senate 2017. First Black Communications Chair of the Libertarian Party (2016), Hip Hop voice for the Libertarian Pary of Virginia and North Carolina.

