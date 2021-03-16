Second Appeal: Help ALL the Dems get on the ballot!

YES Paul Goldman and Lee Carter, too!

Paul Goldman and Lee Carter deserve the grateful thanks of every lover of liberty. If it was not for them and their law suit in Richmond Circuit Court, there would be the Teslaesque new ballot access method: Electronic signature!

So do it! Even if you can’t stand the Democrats, do it for our Democratic Republic! Voters should have choices. If you are a Dem and believe in liberty and voter choices, then you should help ALL the candidates.

