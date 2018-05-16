The Journal-Star newspaper in the state capital of Nebraska reports:
Ebke runs second in District 32 race where governor’s pick is ousted
More:
LEGISLATURE: State Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete, the Legislature’s only registered Libertarian, advanced to the general election with a second-place finish in District 32. But Jefferson County farmer Tom Brandt, a Republican, led the pack of three candidates and will face Ebke again in November. Gov. Pete Ricketts’ pick, Republican Al Riskowski, finished last and will not advance.
***
Incumbent Sen. Laura Ebke ran second in her District 32 bid to return to the Nebraska Legislature. She said Tuesday night she expects a tussle in the next few months leading up to the general election.
Jefferson County farmer Tom Brandt led the pack of three candidates in that district by a good margin and will challenge Ebke in November. District 32 encompasses five counties and includes the southwest corner of Lancaster County.
But Senator Laura Ebke will need lots of Lincolns for Liberty to win this election! Start to think on this race. Maybe a blogger from the Old Dominion headlining a fundraiser for Ebke…never been to Nebraska! The forces of liberty need to band together to win this race.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
Leave a Reply