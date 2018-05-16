Ebke runs second in District 32 race where governor’s pick is ousted

The Journal-Star newspaper in the state capital of Nebraska reports:

More:

LEGISLATURE: State Sen. Laura Ebke of Crete, the Legislature’s only registered Libertarian, advanced to the general election with a second-place finish in District 32. But Jefferson County farmer Tom Brandt, a Republican, led the pack of three candidates and will face Ebke again in November. Gov. Pete Ricketts’ pick, Republican Al Riskowski, finished last and will not advance.

***

Incumbent Sen. Laura Ebke ran second in her District 32 bid to return to the Nebraska Legislature. She said Tuesday night she expects a tussle in the next few months leading up to the general election.

Jefferson County farmer Tom Brandt led the pack of three candidates in that district by a good margin and will challenge Ebke in November. District 32 encompasses five counties and includes the southwest corner of Lancaster County.