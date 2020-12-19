Senator Morrissey MAY Have Come Out for a Public Defender Office in Chesterfield!

Right if he did! But we Need An Appellate Defender’s Office

I understand from a reliable source that Senator Joe Morrissey (D-16th) called for a public defender office in Chesterfield County.

I agree; I plan to reach out to the senator about this BUT the first office set up should be a statewide appellate office using the already statewide capital offices and add attorneys and support staff to handle some number of the appeals in court assigned cases.

There has been huge movement for some increase of the appeal of right jurisdiction for the Court of Appeals. I agree in part with the movement as far as criminal cases where the accused is convicted by judge or jury in a trial for a felony but not civil cases.