Shall the 97th District GOP Committee Turn Into a Banana Republic?

Two sources have indicated that the 97th District GOP Committee might renounce the upcoming convention set for May 4 at Hanover HS at 10 am.

Here is the Bull Elephant’s version:

The 97th District primary process between Scott Wyatt and Delegate Chris Peace has been a brutal contest, but we are finally nearing the end with the May 4th convention right around the corner. Or so we thought. The Hanover County Republican Committee’s (HCRC) Executive Committee—of which I’m a member of (for identification purposes only)—has asked Chairwoman Dale Taylor to remove her last minute appointee, Mr. Reynold, immediately for the reasons outlined in the letter below. * * * (Blogger’s note: This is from the letter that Nick Collette wrote for TBE:

We find your role in appointing Mr. Reynold to be unethical and directly violates any goodwill a committee has with a Unit Chairman to be a fair arbitrator of the process. You have subsequently ignored numerous attempts to be reached by members of the Executive Committee over the last few weeks, both by phone and email. It is our belief that the members of the HCRC deserve a leader who will be transparent, and the appointment of Mr. Reynold openly disregards all notions of transparency.



We do not wish to belabor this process or cause you any embarrassment but you have indeed diminished the dignity and credibility of the HCRC. For this reason, we hope you will see fit to remove Mr. Reynold and appoint a representative supported by the Executive Committee. Should you not remove Mr. Reynold, we immediately call on your resignation.

I would say this sounds like a banana republic but that is a slight at many great nations. This is a foolish move. No side can take their ball and go home in politics without ramifications.

Now here is the second source: The Virginia Gazette:

The 97th Legislative District Committee, the local arm of the state Republican Party that voted to hold a convention to select the district’s nominee for the general election, will apparently hold a special meeting Saturday to reconsider that decision. Among the items on the meeting agenda is one titled “rescind or amend a motion previously adopted regarding the nomination method for the 97th House of Delegates District.” Committee chairman Thomas Miller confirmed that discussion of the upcoming meeting is on the docket by providing a copy of the agenda, but he was unable to provide further insight into why the meeting was being called. “I can guess at the answer, but you might wish to contact the two members of the 97th LDC who wrote and sent out the Call,” Miller said in an email. The meeting, which is open to the public, has been called by committee members John Hubbard, who represents King William County, and Michael Reynold, who represents Hanover County. Miller said that he, as chairman, would normally put out the meeting call. That wasn’t the case in this instance for reasons that were “unknown” to him.

Now I recall Hubbard wanted a primary at the first meeting but was outvoted by the other two representatives. Of course the Hanover vote is the only vote necessary for a majority. So this newspaper story is ominous.

Let’s argue the side: What if the 97th committee votes for a primary tomorrow at 4 pm at Atlee Library? I will assume that the 97th can dispense with petitioning since it is now too late to make a primary ballot. I also assume Wyatt and Peace would be on the ballot. But the primary is June 11. April is gone; only May and first two weeks in June are available for events, rallies, fundraising, radio and print ads, and door-to-door. The incumbent would have a huge advantage.

Two wrongs do not make it right.

The 97th district GOP committee cannot dispense with the convention. It simply cannot. If they do this ultimate underhanded thing, I will endeavor to find a solid conservative and get him or her to run as a independent or a Libertarian so the people have an alternative.