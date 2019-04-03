Categorized | News

Since “Unplanned” Appears to be the Subject of a Media Blackout, Here is the Website and Trailer!

Posted on April 3, 2019.

I am not an abortion zealot; it is probably not in the top ten list of my passionate issues. But after all my reading about the Unplanned movie, I decided to do my part.

Here is the website for Unplanned and here is where you may see the trailer. I suppose if enough people go see it, the media will have to discuss it. Here is a story from Slate for example.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Follow Us Anywhere!

The Watcher’s Council

Archives