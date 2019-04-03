Since “Unplanned” Appears to be the Subject of a Media Blackout, Here is the Website and Trailer!

I am not an abortion zealot; it is probably not in the top ten list of my passionate issues. But after all my reading about the Unplanned movie, I decided to do my part.
Here is the website for Unplanned and here is where you may see the trailer. I suppose if enough people go see it, the media will have to discuss it. Here is a story from Slate for example.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
