The Richmond Libertarians met today at Brooks Diner and nominated Skip Sher to run against new delegate Jeff Bourne (the one who ran for delegate something like eleven days into a new four year term for the Richmond School Board; that one!) in the 71st district; Sher is not yet on the ballot – he needs 125 signatures from his district one or before June 13. No hill for a climber and about 225 signatures ought to do it. Nod to Richmond LP Chair (and my friend) Joe Enroughty for this news.

Here is Skip:

Skip has extensive media experience; he has worked with both print media and radio.

I am not endorsing Skip – not yet – But I am glad to see more folks running in these otherwise uncontested districts. I might have news to come from the Constitution Party in a NOVA House of Delegates district.

Remember: Running for office is WHAT? BTSED!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

