Small Victory: Tens of Thousands of Listeners Heard This Blogger Advocate for a Statewide Network of Appellate Defender Offices!

On the John Fredericks Show!
I had not intended to go on the John Fredericks Show as a caller. But Senator Bryce Reeves was the guest host (I do like the senator) and they were talking up criminal justice reform. So about 930 this morning, I was able to get in and greeted the senator and made my pitch for a statewide indigent system overall but especially the appellate branch – using the regional capital offices as the template.
I’ll see if in a few days if the podcast has me on it. I would give my effort a C-plus. One huge umm word I remember. But I would think tens of thousands, maybe more, listeners throughout the Old Dominion heard, many for the first time, the vision for a statewide indigent defense system – especially at the appellate level.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
- Web |
- More Posts (2689)
Leave a Reply