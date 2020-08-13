Small Victory: Tens of Thousands of Listeners Heard This Blogger Advocate for a Statewide Network of Appellate Defender Offices!

On the John Fredericks Show!

I had not intended to go on the John Fredericks Show as a caller. But Senator Bryce Reeves was the guest host (I do like the senator) and they were talking up criminal justice reform. So about 930 this morning, I was able to get in and greeted the senator and made my pitch for a statewide indigent system overall but especially the appellate branch – using the regional capital offices as the template.

I’ll see if in a few days if the podcast has me on it. I would give my effort a C-plus. One huge umm word I remember. But I would think tens of thousands, maybe more, listeners throughout the Old Dominion heard, many for the first time, the vision for a statewide indigent defense system – especially at the appellate level.