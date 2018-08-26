The National, the newspaper for an Independent Scotland, reported that the SNP (The Scottish National Party – the very non-libertarian political party for independence for Scotland – which I support – remember my readers: Every people group has a political right to decide its own fate and if that means independence, so be it!) had their first National Assembly this weekend and guess what they came up with (emphasis added, drum roll please!):

The Growth Commission, set up by Nicola Sturgeon and chaired by former SNP MSP Andrew Wilson, set out a series of recommendations for the economy in an independent Scotland. *** Its proposals include keeping Sterling without a formal currency union after Scotland leaves the UK.

This means the SNP is finally on the way to doing what was recommended at this blog – if they had done so in 2014, Scotland might be on the way to independence!

Now in a true Walter Mitty world, Sandy would have been invited to come to Scotland (Can’t wait for that!) and receive the adulation of the delegates and party activists present. (I’d be asking also: Is there a libertarian wing of the SNP? Love to meet ’em!)

But it’s not too late:

Two further national assemblies are due to take place in Aviemore in the Highlands and Edinburgh next month, ahead of the SNP’s autumn conference in October.

I’ll check my calendar! There is a great Nazarene church in Edinburgh and my hero, Eric Liddell, lived there too!

May Scotland be recognized as the independent nation she already is!

One more thing: There is coming to a theatre near you the Outlaw King – about how Robert the Bruce liberated Scotland – November 9!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

