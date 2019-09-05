So There IS a Whispering Campaign to Write In Chris Peace for Delegate!

Delegate Peace Ought to Discourage This By Offering to Campaign With Supervisor Scott Wyatt!

Well, it is truly official: I turned over a rock and there is a nice beautiful tarantula. Not too close there, fellow!

In this week’s Mechanicsville Local, we have a lengthy letter to the editor from Ray Alexander from Mechanicsville announcing a write-in campaign for Delegate Chris Peace. Alexander had also commented here at the Virginia Right blog! Rah for Ray! It’s a free country and grassroots activism is one of the things that makes it great. Alexander’s thesis is:

Del. Peace was “thrown under the bus” by the current incorrigible committee members of the local and state Republican Party of Virginia (RVA).

My opinion is not dispositive BUT I think my findings show a strong case of no “rigging” the process to help Scott Wyatt by Wyatt. (I do think and I agreed that Wyatt supporters thought the convention WAS best way to defeat the incumbent. A primary would have been a boon for the Postal Service with what would have seemed like hundreds of mailers from the Peace campaign and other groups supporting the delegate and there would have been covert efforts to get Dems to vote for Peace, too.)

Of course, people can engage in conspiracy theories about Supervisor Wyatt but like the conspiracy theories surrounding collusion between Trump and the Russians, there will never be proof absent a dramatic confession. (I do agree that Scott could have done a better job of distancing himself from the selection process. But that is not proof of collusion. In fact, it can be argued that Wyatt’s ad hoc efforts at the last minute militate against collusion. If he was colluding, he’d made sure no fingerprints of his collusion would exist.)

I am reasonably sure Delegate Peace wants the rematch in 2021 with Wyatt. But if he wants any chance of a unified party behind him, Peace needs to mend fences with the Wyatt supporters. Best way to do that: Campaign hard with Wyatt. Do everything to get the supervisor elected. Not just window dressing. Spend some campaign cash on mailer(s) supporting Wyatt. Go on the Godzilla radio show to help Wyatt.

And one more thing Delegate Peace should do: Publicly thank Alexander BUT ask him to rather support Supervisor Scott Wyatt. The socialists are at the gates. Let’s get behind Scott Wyatt.