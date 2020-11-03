Some Notes From Election Day!

Will Trump Carry Virginia? Jorgensen’s Tiny Presence in Hanover!
From Gideon Oakes out in wonderful, beautiful Black Hills in South Dakota:
Gideon having way, way too much fun! Blogger Sandy might ought to get in the act!
Oakes symbol – excellent:
And here is a tiny Jo Jorgensen sign that has been up at a major intersection on 360 for weeks. I might have to start using this Shell station that has allowed.
Hanover needs a Libertarian club! I also heard that there were at 330 488 voters at Newman precinct.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
- Web |
- More Posts (2722)
Leave a Reply