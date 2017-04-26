Quantcast

Categorized | News

Some Surprising News from California!

Posted on April 25, 2017.

Try this out (from the LA Times):

University of California administration is paying excessive salaries and mishandling funds, state audit says

Can we hire the auditors for the state schools in Virginia?  Remember the slush fund at UVA?

I cite two nice points from the LA Times article:

The administration of the University of California system pays top workers salaries and benefits significantly higher than that of similar state employees, and failed to disclose to the Board of Regents and the public that it had $175 million in budget reserve funds while it was seeking to raise tuition, a state audit found Tuesday.

***

Auditors said salaries paid to those in the president’s office are much higher than the pay of comparable positions in other state government jobs.

Here are the top salaries at the University of Virginia based on the annual FOIA request of state salaries. There are SIXTY-ONE salaried employees that earn $300,000 or more at UVA!  That is Three Hundred Thousand dollars.  Where is Bernie Sanders when you really need him?  I am telling you – the GOP statewide candidate for G or LG who takes this issue and runs with it can win the primary and reach out to suburban women in NOVA.

 

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Check out NewsMax!

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Submit a Blog Post!

Submit a Blog Post for our 'Boots on the Ground' feature

Click Here for Instructions on How to Submit a Post!  

Google Ad

Google Ad

Follow Us Anywhere!

Google Ad

The Watcher’s Council

Archives

Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: