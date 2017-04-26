Try this out (from the LA Times):

University of California administration is paying excessive salaries and mishandling funds, state audit says

Can we hire the auditors for the state schools in Virginia? Remember the slush fund at UVA?

I cite two nice points from the LA Times article:

The administration of the University of California system pays top workers salaries and benefits significantly higher than that of similar state employees, and failed to disclose to the Board of Regents and the public that it had $175 million in budget reserve funds while it was seeking to raise tuition, a state audit found Tuesday. *** Auditors said salaries paid to those in the president’s office are much higher than the pay of comparable positions in other state government jobs.

Here are the top salaries at the University of Virginia based on the annual FOIA request of state salaries. There are SIXTY-ONE salaried employees that earn $300,000 or more at UVA! That is Three Hundred Thousand dollars. Where is Bernie Sanders when you really need him? I am telling you – the GOP statewide candidate for G or LG who takes this issue and runs with it can win the primary and reach out to suburban women in NOVA.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

