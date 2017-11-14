Quantcast

SOS – SAVE OUR SOVEREIGNTY by Sue Long

Posted on November 14, 2017.

To his credit, Trump pulled the USA out of TPP, which would have diminished our sovereignty.  However,  he is now misguided about NAFTA ; Instead of getting out of it he is talking about renegotiating.

He has appointed as our trade negotiator, twenty-year veteran of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations, Robert  Lighthizer

Also, Wilber Ross, Trump’s Secretary of Commerce, has said that  TPP should be the foundation on which NAFTA should  be renegotiated.

Granted, our trade situation is not good.. but NAFTA is not the solution.
Free Trade could be written on one page.  NAFTA has many pages of regulations, and, we would be subject to the rules of a foreign government.   This is how the once free nations of Europe lost their sovereignty. Thinking that it would be good for trade, they joined the EU.

NAFTA would lead to America, Mexico and Canada uniting into the North American Union,( NAU) a regional government and more loss of American sovereignty and elimination of our borders.

When the globalists failed to bring America directly under the control of the UN,  they changed their strategy to form regional governments that could then be merged into the UN. The EU, NAFTA and  NAU are such  governments.

Help save our sovereignty.  Please contact:

President Trump    (202) 456-1111  and  https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact
Post cards get there sooner than envelopes:
The White House,1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20500
U.S. Representatives  (202)225-3121   and    U.S. Senators  (202)224-3121

Urge them to get out of NAFTA,  not renegotiate.

By Sue Long

About Tom White

Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog.Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.


One Response to “SOS – SAVE OUR SOVEREIGNTY by Sue Long”

  1. Gene the populist says:
    November 14, 2017 at 11:53 PM

    The trade imbalance with Communist China, Mexico, and Japan have all increased under Trump versus the same months in 2016 under Obama.. Anyway you slice the pie, Obama created what looks like hundreds of thousands more jobs for the same months in 2016 than the Trump admin has so far this year.The deficit is increasing at a faster rate this year than last year, probably due to the increased spending by Republicans.

    Trump is the king of the establishment. Its all been a lie.just like the campaign.

