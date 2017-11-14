To his credit, Trump pulled the USA out of TPP, which would have diminished our sovereignty. However, he is now misguided about NAFTA ; Instead of getting out of it he is talking about renegotiating.

He has appointed as our trade negotiator, twenty-year veteran of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations, Robert Lighthizer

Also, Wilber Ross, Trump’s Secretary of Commerce, has said that TPP should be the foundation on which NAFTA should be renegotiated.

Granted, our trade situation is not good.. but NAFTA is not the solution.

Free Trade could be written on one page. NAFTA has many pages of regulations, and, we would be subject to the rules of a foreign government. This is how the once free nations of Europe lost their sovereignty. Thinking that it would be good for trade, they joined the EU.

NAFTA would lead to America, Mexico and Canada uniting into the North American Union,( NAU) a regional government and more loss of American sovereignty and elimination of our borders.

When the globalists failed to bring America directly under the control of the UN, they changed their strategy to form regional governments that could then be merged into the UN. The EU, NAFTA and NAU are such governments.

Help save our sovereignty. Please contact:

President Trump (202) 456-1111 and https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact

Post cards get there sooner than envelopes:

The White House,1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20500

U.S. Representatives (202)225-3121 and U.S. Senators (202)224-3121

Urge them to get out of NAFTA, not renegotiate.

By Sue Long

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog.Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...