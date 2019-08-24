Special Session Second Amendment Lobby Day Report July 9, 2019.

Greetings,



I hope my correspondence finds you in good health and spirits. Per your request please find my Lobby Day Report for Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Please find the 8 elected officials that I was assigned:



Team Lead – Corey Fauconier

1. 218 Karrie Delaney D Fairfax and Loudon County @KarrieDelaney (dist 67) 804 698 1067 [email protected]

2. 220 Richard Sullivan D Arlington and Fairfax (dist 48) 804 698 1048 [email protected]

3. 221 Danica Roem D Manassas (dist 13) 804 698 1013 [email protected] @pwcdanica

4. 222 Patrick Hope D Arlington (dist 47) 804 698 1047 [email protected]

5. Charnile Herring D City of Alexandria (dist 46) 804 698 1046 [email protected]

6. 301 Danny Marshall R Pittsylvania, Henry and Part Danville (dist 14) 804 698 1014 (dist 14) [email protected]. Email response 07/02/2019. 7. 212 Joe McNamara R Salem, Roanoke, Craig and Montgomery (dist 08) 804 698 1008 [email protected]Email response 07/02/2019. Waiting on scheduling from the Governor.

8. 303 Tony Wilt R Harrisonburg and Rockingham (dist 26) 804 698 1026 [email protected] Phone call response 07/01/2019. Will call back 07/02/2019.



After repeated calls and emails I was only able to speak with the following Delegates:

Herring, McNamara, Marshall and Wilt.

Wilt’s office called first. The legislative aide advised that Delegate Wilt was not going to support any anti 2A measures and that he was supportive of the VCDL. He was supposed to return my call however never did.



Marshall emailed me personally from an IPAD. He connected me to his legislative aide, invited me to a tele-phonic town hall on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 7:00 pm. I listened to Delegate Marshal and his constituents express their frustration in dealing with the left and the anti gun legislation. People did just call in to say “thank you”



He kept all the questions to gun related issues. He also walked is all through how to use the Legislative Tracking System to check bills. The call lasted around an hour. As we had other callers, they told us to “refresh” our view. When we did, the two bills (4001 and 4002) which were listed when the call started. There were 4021 bills following our refresh.



In addition Delegate Danny Marshall arranged for Wilt, Poindexter and Farris to attend our 9:30 am meeting.



Lobby Day:

I took a Richmond Channel 6 reporter Cameron Thompson with me. He remained with me until 10:10 am however I did not see the report.

9:30 am my group of 25 met with Delegates Marshall ans Poindexter until 10:00 am. Wilt and Farris did not attend. I did not ask why. We had a great conversation and both law makers asked for our support in November. I expressed to them both any help we could provide we would.

10:00 My group went on without me to McNamara’s office because I was able to rope Riley Ingram while in the hallway. He advised he was in support of the VCDL however he was NOT seeking reelection however a Carrie Coyners is seeking the office and that she DOES have a Democratic challenger (name unknown at this time).



I checked on my team but, they had already spoken to McNamara. So I headed down because someone said Delegate Mark Cole was available. Delegate Cole was on my list the last two lobby days. He and I have stayed in close contact since January 2019. Delegate Cole was happy to see me. I thanked him for his two bills and we made arrangements to connectn on the campaign trail.

None of the Democrats responded to my calls or email correspondence. Herring would only meet with me in Nova. I explained that I did not live in Nova however I did copy Kristi Horton. I met Kristi and her husband who advised Herring never reached out.



In my opinion, lobby day was successful speaking to the Republicans. It was not successful speaking to the Democrats. I will be reaching out to all the elected officals that I met with. I will write those I did not meet and express my disappointment and my hopes for future meetings. I will also reach out to all the Democrats in my area to see if we can sit down.



I will always make myself available to lead future Lobby Day activities. I would like to see Maj Toure come down with Black Guns Matter.

Yours in Liberty,

Corey M. Fauconier