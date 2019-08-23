State Senator Amanda Chase WILL BE at King William Tea Party September 12 to Speak on EDA Concerns!

It has been confirmed by reliable sources that State Senator Amanda Chase, in a tight race with a very liberal Democrat with the same first name (Amanda Pohl), WILL BE at the King William Tea Party on September 12 at 630pm. I am out of town on business or I’d try to be there (I joked at last night’s TP meeting that I might have to seek political asylum in King William if I come again to the KW TP meeting!) to hear this great senator.

Chase is speaking on a subject near and dear to my heart: Economic Development Authorities! She, like me, is an EDA skeptic.

Let’s remember what Amanda Chase did in 2014: Was Dave Brat’s general election transition campaign manager!

Amanda Chase, who was appointed to lead Brat’s general election effort less than a month ago, is being replaced by Virginia state Senate aide Phil Rapp. Chase had once worked for Rep. Eric Cantor, whom Brat upset in the Virginia Republican primary on June 10. “As a long-time friend, Amanda really stepped up and helped me when I needed her most — coming in as my transition campaign manager until we could put our full team together,” said the candidate in a statement. “I understand she needs to return to her business and other pursuits, and I will always be grateful for her service.”

Chase did more than that: She was a key pre-primary endorsement for Brat (wish I had kept the mailer for Brat with Chase’s endorsement – as a former Cantor political director – in a prominent place) and I thought it was key at the time!

So I want to encourage the Brat supporters in the area to get behind Senator Chase. Otherwise, the 11th District might end up with a senator endorsed by Emily’s List, People for the American Way’s PAC and NOW.