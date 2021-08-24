Stop Voting Democratic: Idea for a Black Political Party

Get Ya Political Life!!!!! Original contribution by Corey Fauconier discussing an idea to build a new political party from the ground up.

My day usually starts early. Whether, I am at home on reset or on my tractor. Early morning at home Mandy usually gets on social media. This morning, she listened to Dr. Boyce Watkins on “Your Black World”.

His guest, Dr. Claud Andersen. Dr. Andersen world renowned writer and President of PowerNomics Corporation of America which publishes all of his books.

Laying in bed with Mandy and Eva Elizabeth, I was attentively listening to Dr. Andersen. Although some people would call him revolutionary in his thinking, he really is not.

Dr. Andersen is saying that the Biden / Harris Administration is not going to do anything for the black people who supported them. In the election cycle, Hip Hop Artist, Entrepreneur and Producer Ice Cube (of N.W.A. fame known herein as “Cube”) wanted to meet with the Biden / Harris campaign to discuss “A Contract With Black America”.

According to Cube’s website the contract is designed to address the root causes of racism and economic disparities. Cube did have the opportunity to meet with President Donald Trump. Cube of course caught flack from black people for meeting with the then President. However, funny Cube did not get the same respect from the Biden / Harris campaign. The Democrats told Cube to wait until after the election to meet. From my research; Cube has yet to meet with the current Administration as they promised.

What Dr. Andersen is saying is multifaceted. First, black people need to stop supporting the Democratic Party. This because they have continued to fail Black America. They only offer “social” programs. The fail to offer any programs or plans to address our economic conditions.

Any business which supports the current Administration should be immediately boycotted. Next, Black Americans need to own something. Own a business, own stock, invest in a business which allows you to own stock, own real estate. We have to own something. We CANNOT continue to JUST be consumers.

The other thing is that Black Americans should start is there own political party. Bingo!!!! That is what I said as one of my options in my contribution “Get Ya Political Life” back on July 31, 2021.For revolutionary minded black people that “may be a go!!!” as my man Roy Revolution would say. But to the enslaved “Negro” ( what conscious revolutionary minded blacks call slave minded black people)

I know to they “go along to get along”. A majority of black people would never do that because it would uproot the entire civil rights movement.

I look forward to seeing what Dr. Watkins proposed program would do for this black political party. I know that he is going to discuss this in person at an upcoming convention in Florida. This is a question which I have asked of Dr. Neal N. Jackson. Dr. Jackson is Founder of the Spiritually United African Nation Church. He is a revolutionary Pastor a current day Nat Turner so to speak. He is also the Author of “The Condemnation of the God Damn Nigger”. Dr. J (as he is affectionately called) will be returning as a guest to Talks Over Drinks for Season 6, 2021 – 2022. I look forward to speaking with him about the continued “plight” of Black Americans.