Talks Over Drinks Returns for Season 5 2020 – 2021

October 23, 2020

Talks Over Drinks Returns for Season 5

Talks Over Drinks officially returned for its fifth season on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Talks Over Drinks is a podcast style talk show covering business, community activism, politics and independent music. Talks Over Drinks was established in January of 2016 by Corey M. Fauconier (Henrico County) and Markel Prines (Chesterfield County). The pair originally met while working together at a telecommunications company in Henrico County’s West End in 2012.

Fauconier and Prines wrote the original idea for the show while drinking $5.00 Long Island Iced Teas during Happy Hour at the TGIFriday’s on Glenside and West Broad Street. Fauconier has experience as a political activist working with the Libertarian Party of Virginia and the Libertarian Party of North Carolina. Prines has experience in network marketing.

Fauconier and Prines record two shows monthly on the third Saturday of each month. The recorded shows are then released on the second and fourth Thursday of each month.

Fauconier said, “It is good to see something that we created still moving forward. Fans reach out on social media and let us know how they feel. It is really organic.”

Prines said, “my goal is to inspire, motivate and provide solutions to those individuals who share the same vision for life. Live full, die empty.”

About Talks Over Drinks:

