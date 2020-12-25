Talks Over Drinks Season 5, 2020 Recap.

I did not attend school for media, production or journalism. Sometimes you look back over the road that you have travelled and you shake your head in disbelief concerning the path you took.

If you advised me back in 2014 that I was going to be hosting a podcast style talk show or contributing to a political blog, I would have called you a liar. Yet, here I stand with my partner, Markel Prines moving into the fifth season of Talks Over Drinks. For those of you who may not follow Markel and I on social media, we are the hosts of Talks Over Drinks which is a podcast style talk show discussing small business, community activism, politics and independent music.

Thus far we have produced and released six shows for the 2020 – 2021 season. Providing Virginia Right readers and supporters the run down on episodes per Sandy Sanders advice.

Talks Over Drinks Season 5:

Season 5, Episode 1 Part One: Mike Dickinson Republican Candidate for Richmond City Council District 1.

Season 5, Episode 1 Part Two: Regie Ford Independent Candidate for Richmond City Council District 8.

Season 5, Episode 2 Part One: Emcee Barz Nice.

Season 5, Episode 2 Part Two: Emcee Big Sty.

Season 5, Episode 3 Part One: Perry Whitaker, PW’s BBQ

Season 5, Episode 4 Part One: Dr. Neal Jackson Author and Founder of Spiritually United African Nation House of Worship.

Season 5, Episode 5 Part One: Emcee Roy Revolution.

Season 5, Episode 5 Part Two: Emcee and Podcast Host Kula Voncile.

Season 5, Episode 6 Part One: Real Estate Agent Stephani Fowlkes.

Season 5, Episode 6 Part Two: Investments Specialist Jeff Fowlkes.

Feel free to reach out by email or social media should you have any show ideas or your would like to be a guest of the show. Please find all of our social media handles below. Like, share, subscribe & comment! Remember it is never too early or too late for Talks Over Drinks. Cheers!

[email protected]

Talks Over Drinks (Facebook)

@TalksOverDrinks (Twitter)

@Talks_Over_Drinks (IG)

Talks Over Drinks (You Tube)

@TalksOverDrinks (Parler)

www.TalksOverDrinks.com