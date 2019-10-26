Categorized | News

Teachers’ Strike in Los Angeles (Earlier in 2019)! Don’t Let THIS Happen in Virginia! Vote Republican in November!

Posted on October 26, 2019.

Some of the Teachers’ Union Goals are Political!

Here’s some coverage from USA Today about the teachers’ strike this January:

The wave of teacher strikes that has rocked education for the past 11 months culminated Monday in the L.A. walkout. The union plans to continue picketing Tuesday.

Los Angeles Unified, where the strike affects half a million students at more than 900 schools, opted to keep its doors open this week as teachers protest outside. The educators are rallying for better pay, smaller classes, fewer standardized tests, charter school regulation and more counselors, librarians and nurses.

Note that some of their goals are political: “[F]ewer standardized tests, charter school regulation, and more counselors, librarians and nurses.”

If the Dems come to power in Richmond, they can undo Right-To-Work and authorize collective bargaining agreements with government employee associations and unions thgat could lead to budget-busting strikes by teachers and other public servants. And the public service unions will exercise political clout through donations and volunteers in elections.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Follow Us Anywhere!

The Watcher’s Council

Archives