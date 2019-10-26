Teachers’ Strike in Los Angeles (Earlier in 2019)! Don’t Let THIS Happen in Virginia! Vote Republican in November!

Some of the Teachers’ Union Goals are Political!

Here’s some coverage from USA Today about the teachers’ strike this January:

The wave of teacher strikes that has rocked education for the past 11 months culminated Monday in the L.A. walkout. The union plans to continue picketing Tuesday. Los Angeles Unified, where the strike affects half a million students at more than 900 schools, opted to keep its doors open this week as teachers protest outside. The educators are rallying for better pay, smaller classes, fewer standardized tests, charter school regulation and more counselors, librarians and nurses.

Note that some of their goals are political: “[F]ewer standardized tests, charter school regulation, and more counselors, librarians and nurses.”

If the Dems come to power in Richmond, they can undo Right-To-Work and authorize collective bargaining agreements with government employee associations and unions thgat could lead to budget-busting strikes by teachers and other public servants. And the public service unions will exercise political clout through donations and volunteers in elections.