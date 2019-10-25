Teachers’ Strikes Around the Nation: Keep This OUT of Virginia!

Keep This Unrest and Division Far Away from Virginia: Vote GOP!

This CNN article is fascinating about teachers’ strikes throughout the nation. Several observations:

Urban,rural, suburban, red, blue and purple, American teachers from across the United States have been on strike. So far this year, teachers have picketed in one of the wealthiest states — California, which has strong protections for public unions — and one of the poorest: West Virginia, which has rolled back union protections in recent years. They’ve gone on strike in Denver, Los Angeles, Oakland and throughout West Virginia this year. They walked out in Arizona, Colorado, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma and West Virginia last year. They’ve rallied in Georgia and Virginia.

Virginia is in the “rallied” category and we know why: The 1977 Supreme Court of Virginia decision that prohibits local governments from negotiating contracts with teachers and local government employee “unions”.

Allowing local government unions to strike on the people will be a budget buster:

In Oakland this year, in addition to a 12% pay increase over three years, they want more support in the form of counselors and nurses for students. The district says it is broke can’t afford more than a 5% increase when three-quarters of its students get help buying lunch.

The CNN article has all sorts of spin such as that education is underfunded (Not true in general – per pupil expenses has gone up tremendously) but the teachers are striking on policy issues such as charter schools:

And it’s not just salaries that have the teachers picketing. In West Virginia, after a successful strike over salaries last year, teachers picketed this year to fight a charter schools bill.

So the harm to the Commonwealth: Schools disrupted, budgets busted, bad feelings all around, divided communities, and union bosses making policy determinations. Virginia needs to say NO. Vote GOP in November.