I heard about the tweet you made, Mr. President, concerning the Freedom Caucus and with all due respect you made a serious error of judgment. I hate to cite the NYTimes but here’s their article on the tweet you made.
In an early morning Twitter attack, Mr. Trump singled out members of the House Freedom Caucus, which scuttled his health care overhaul last week. “The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don’t get on the team, & fast,” he wrote. “We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!”
You have, in effect, called for primary opponents for the Freedom Caucus.
The Freedom Caucus is one of the best things in DC. Here are one list of the members – note all membership lists are unofficial but Rep. Dave Brat and Rep. Morgan Griffith (and maybe Rep. Tom Garrett, too!) are the Virginia members. If Lord forbid I was elected to Congress the first thing I would do would be to apply to join the Freedom Caucus – if they found me worthy enough to be a member. They want to do what you profess to do, Mr. President, drain the swamp.
Here’s how to make up: Invite them to the Oval Office for a meeting and find some policy areas you can agree with them on. (The Caucus will have to meet before the official White House meeting to decide on a policy matter to work with the President with.) Come out with a great joint statement on working together – even perhaps on health care policy, too.
The GOP base as a general rule loves the Freedom Caucus. Check out this article from Conservative Review. Here is another sardonically styled article from a conservative website. Try this response Rep. Mark Sanford got in his home state (perhaps soon to be the college basketball capital of the world?) from a local GOP meeting:
When Mr. Sanford, fresh off helping torpedo his party’s health care bill, showed up at a Berkeley County Republican meeting in South Carolina on Saturday, he was met with applause and praise.
Mr. President, if you renounce the base of the GOP, you will have no support. If trouble comes, do you think Speaker Ryan or others in the GOP Establishment will help you, Mr. President? The Freedom Caucus will support your ideas if they are right. They can help you get rid of hated, job-killing regulations and useless bureaucracy. And the Democrats (most of them anyway) are utterly opposed to you.
So please make peace with the Freedom Caucus. I can only speak for myself, Mr. President, again with all the duest respect, but if it comes to choosing between the Freedom Caucus and the President, I will go with the Freedom Caucus. Thanks for the ten minutes time and I am praying for you and Vice President Pence and your families.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
More Posts (2226)
Short and to the point, Tom, Bob, I flat out told you so. Over and over. Trump being a populist has to be one of the biggest lies since creation. And, Hillary is no better or worse.
Thanks Trump Watcher for coming by again and I credit you with the SITYS. But I am not ready to throw in the towel with your thesis. Now to update: The President attacked Rep. Justin Amash and encouraged a primary opponent. Amash is just about a Ron Paul (and I do not say that lightly) and I will stand with Amash even over Trump.
Thanks again for coming by.
Sandy
Come Statewide Candidates: Steal My Platform Ideas
One of the best and truthful answers to Trump’s tweet against the Freedom caucus.
Thanks Ken for coming by and for the nice compliment.
Sandy
The last 50 years in DC there has been no real opposition to more spending and regulation. As Dennis Prager pointed out last week on his radio program we only have 1 political party . Republicans can not ignore or wish away their complicity . Prager noted and I quote ” either the republicans have went along with the democrats of warily stood by and let them do what they wanted”….illustrating what I have been saying for years. The only time there is a remote semblance of two political parties is at election time. Platitudes and slogans galore….until they are safely re-elected then it’s back to business as usual.
The Freedom Caucus is America’s last hope. Principles matter to these brave legislators, and if it means taking on a President, or killing bad legislation then so be it. Only when America suffers a very painful lesson , whether it be a economic disruption on the scale of the great depression , or a military conflict inflicting great loss and pain will the wisdom of the Freedom Caucus be fully appreciated. Until then the republicrats and the media will malign and ridicule them . Being labeled as a ” originalist” isn’t a dirty word, but a badge of honor.
Mr. Adams said ” a tireless & relentless minority can prevail”, and that is what drives many of us on in our efforts.
Bob Shannon King William