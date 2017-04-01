I heard about the tweet you made, Mr. President, concerning the Freedom Caucus and with all due respect you made a serious error of judgment. I hate to cite the NYTimes but here’s their article on the tweet you made.

In an early morning Twitter attack, Mr. Trump singled out members of the House Freedom Caucus, which scuttled his health care overhaul last week. “The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don’t get on the team, & fast,” he wrote. “We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!”

You have, in effect, called for primary opponents for the Freedom Caucus.

The Freedom Caucus is one of the best things in DC. Here are one list of the members – note all membership lists are unofficial but Rep. Dave Brat and Rep. Morgan Griffith (and maybe Rep. Tom Garrett, too!) are the Virginia members. If Lord forbid I was elected to Congress the first thing I would do would be to apply to join the Freedom Caucus – if they found me worthy enough to be a member. They want to do what you profess to do, Mr. President, drain the swamp.

Here’s how to make up: Invite them to the Oval Office for a meeting and find some policy areas you can agree with them on. (The Caucus will have to meet before the official White House meeting to decide on a policy matter to work with the President with.) Come out with a great joint statement on working together – even perhaps on health care policy, too.

The GOP base as a general rule loves the Freedom Caucus. Check out this article from Conservative Review. Here is another sardonically styled article from a conservative website. Try this response Rep. Mark Sanford got in his home state (perhaps soon to be the college basketball capital of the world?) from a local GOP meeting:

When Mr. Sanford, fresh off helping torpedo his party’s health care bill, showed up at a Berkeley County Republican meeting in South Carolina on Saturday, he was met with applause and praise.

Mr. President, if you renounce the base of the GOP, you will have no support. If trouble comes, do you think Speaker Ryan or others in the GOP Establishment will help you, Mr. President? The Freedom Caucus will support your ideas if they are right. They can help you get rid of hated, job-killing regulations and useless bureaucracy. And the Democrats (most of them anyway) are utterly opposed to you.

So please make peace with the Freedom Caucus. I can only speak for myself, Mr. President, again with all the duest respect, but if it comes to choosing between the Freedom Caucus and the President, I will go with the Freedom Caucus. Thanks for the ten minutes time and I am praying for you and Vice President Pence and your families.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

