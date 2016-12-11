I have written on this and maybe the Huffman Advance got me excited about issues again but let me add three more planks for a great platform:

Term limits: We need some variation of the constitutional amendment Delegate Sam Rasoul introduced last year (HJ18) that limits terms to 12 years. It ought to be 8 years like Ohio. But I’ll live with 12. Initiative and Referendum: Now I know there are states (California and Ohio come readily to mind) where there are many items on the state ballot and some are frankly crazy, but with limits the acts of the people to decide important questions ought to be plenary. Maybe a limit of five items per ballot year and the initiatives must be on a general election ballot and it might ought to take say 100,000 signatures to make the ballot. Virginia could have term limits by initiative and referendum. The state constitution would have to be amended for this too. And finally, speaking of Sandy’s new hero, Del. Rasoul, he also tried to bring about better ballot access (HB 82). We need to lower the percentage to help a third party to make the ballot or say 2.5 or 3% of the statewide vote (President too) and allow the PARTY to use the petitioning process to gain major party status – say 15 or 20,000 signatures and they would have access for two or maybe four years. (Rasoul’s bill was at 5% and another bill to reduce the signatures to 5,000 for statewide ballot access, introduced by Senator John Edwards of Roanoke in 2015 also failed.)

Now a bonus point for a potential platform for a visionary candidate to open up the Virginia political system but it is not political at all but just something that is right to do: A statewide indigent defense system.

I have written at this blog extensively on this question.

An executive summary: The fact that not all cities and counties of our Commonwealth have a public defender office and all the institutional features of such an office (specialists such as mitigation/sentencing/appellate, investigators and some money for experts without asking the court and tipping off the Commonwealth’s Attorney on the need for the money) verge on a Sixth Amendment and Equal Protection violation for poor indigent suspects accused of serious crimes. We need a statewide indigent defense system with an appellate and post-conviction/innocence project immediately.

Might a brave, courageous Republican (or Del. Rasoul! Or a Libertarian?) take these issues as part of a platform?

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

