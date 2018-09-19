The latest US Senate poll is still bad news for GOP nominee Corey Stewart. Senator Tim Kaine has a 19 point lead over Stewart and the Libertarian is at 5 percent. Here are details:

The survey, conducted September 4-9 for UMW by the national research firm SSRS, found that Kaine had a 51 percent to 33 percent margin among registered voters and a 52 percent to 36 percent margin among likely voters. Libertarian candidate Matt Waters received 5 percent support in both subsets of Virginians.

The poll suggests the numbers will tighten but that is speculation. I think John Fredericks is right: Many Republicans will not vote Stewart. I want to encourage them to vote Waters and open up Virginia politics. It will not be much to get Waters up to ten percent from five.

I understand if you give $100 to Waters, you get a yard sign. See the Waters campaign for details.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

